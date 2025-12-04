This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

“The Charlie Kirk Show” producer Blake Neff lambasted podcaster Candace Owens Wednesday for claiming that Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk was “betrayed” by high-ranking members of the conservative student group, saying TPUSA would deliver a detailed response to her claims via a livestream.

Authorities arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, early in the morning of Sept. 12, accusing him of fatally shooting Kirk during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. Owens posted on X Tuesday that she would “be naming names and providing evidence” to support her allegations, which have involved French paratroopers, the Egyptian military and TPUSA leadership.

“For the past two and a half months, there is a topic that has flooded our freedom inbox, has been non-stop on social media, but which we have almost totally avoided on this show,” Neff, a former reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “You probably already know what I’m talking about, which shows just how ubiquitous it has been. Ever since Charlie’s murder, Candace Owens has leveled a flood of allegations against people at Turning Point USA, people at Turning Point Action and people who work for this show. She’s made them against some of Charlie’s closest friends and against some of his most dedicated employees.”

After listing a number of Owens’ allegations, including those of financial impropriety, Neff responded.

WATCH:

“Candace has effectively tarred everyone here, with complicity in Charlie’s death by repeatedly saying he was, ‘betrayed by everyone.’ She has said Charlie’s murder ‘had to be approved by Charlie’s friends’ and then suggested those friends might have her murdered too, for ‘knowing the truth,’” Neff said. “She’s made claims of financial impropriety and fraud at Turning Point adding up into the millions of dollars, which, again, is not true. Charlie made sure the organization was audited by a third party every year. He personally reviewed and signed off on every expense report and literally every single bill paid by the organization down to a single United States dollar.”

After listing more of the allegations, Neff said Owens’ allegations led to harassment worse than that from people who celebrated Kirk’s assassination.

“What our friends have had to endure is not funny, and it’s not insignificant. It is evil. I have seen it. For months, we have received hundreds, thousands, I suspect, of emails and calls asking us to respond. People have wanted us to invite Candace on the show, but for a long time, our approach was to say nothing. We did that for several reasons,” Neff said. “First, we thought that her prevarications were so absurd that nobody would believe them. We shouldn’t have to answer questions about secret tunnels or Egyptian Air Force planes. That sort of thing is just, it’s beneath contempt to respond to.”

“The second reason we’ve said so little, though, is because there’s a good rule of thumb, which Charlie followed. Do not feed the trolls. Focus on the mission: reviving America, uplifting young people, making heaven crowded, don’t give air to people who want to tear you down and sow discord,” Neff said. “Lastly, we didn’t respond because Charlie always viewed Candace as a friend, and we were holding out hope that she would return that friendship and stop what she’s doing, but a week from now, it’s going to be three months since Charlie’s murder. Candace has not changed her behavior.”

Neff said TPUSA would have a livestream to address the allegations and invited Owens to participate. Owens responded to the TPUSA statement during Wednesday’s episode of her podcast.

“I’m not a troll,” Owens said. “OK? I’m not a troll. I’m not trolling, I’m not someone who’s hated Turning Point and wanted Turning Point to fail. I’m actually the exact opposite of that, and that’s why people believe in me and trust me, because they feel I’m the only one that’s acting right in the situation.”

“Who wouldn’t want to have every stone unturned if they cared about somebody?” Owens asked. “Who wouldn’t want to have every question answered?”

TPUSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF, nor has it announced the date and time of the livestream.

