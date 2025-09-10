Dear readers, this is the saddest Top 10 I’ve ever put together. While compiling stories, I learned that Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck. The footage is absolutely gruesome.

For full details, see this report from ZeroHedge. He is undoubtedly in critical condition.

Please keep him in your prayers. Today’s Top 10 includes pieces of that story and more.

#10 – Tucker Confronts Sam Altman on Suspicious Death of OpenAI Engineer Suchir Balaji

TUCKER: “You’ve had complaints from one programmer who said you guys were basically stealing people’s stuff and not paying them, and then he wound up murdered. What was that?”

ALTMAN: “Also, a great tragedy. Uh, he committed suicide.”

TUCKER: “Do you think he committed suicide?”

ALTMAN: “I really do. This was like a friend of mine… it looks like a suicide to me.”

TUCKER: “Why does it look like a suicide? …No indication at all that he was suicidal. No note and no behavior. He had just spoken to a family member on the phone. And then he’s found dead with blood in multiple rooms. So that’s impossible. Seems really obvious he was murdered.”

#9 - Aaron Siri drops the mic on Senator Richard Blumenthal’s weak attempt to discredit him on vaccines.

BLUMENTHAL: “Mr. Siri, you're not a medical doctor are you?”

SIRI: “No but I depose them regularly, including the world's leading ones with regards to vaccines, and I have to make my claims based on ACTUAL EVIDENCE when I go to court. I don't get to rely on titles.”

Savage.

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#8 - Bernie Sanders goes into desperation mode to defend the crumbling “safe and effective” vaccine narrative.

“We are now witnessing a full-blown war on science, on public health, and on truth itself … So I will take this opportunity to make a very simple point … Vaccines work, period.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#7 – Senator Ron Johnson embarrasses “misinformation combator” Dr. Jake Scott with a thorough lesson on how mRNA vaccines work.

It was a brutal 2 minutes and 42 seconds for Scott, as he got schooled on the science by someone without even a professional health background.

Video: @Humanspective

#6 – President Trump signs an executive order forcing pharmaceutical companies to list EVERY side effect in their TV commercials.

“It’s a historic change.”

They can no longer get away with naming just a few side effects and calling it a day. Now every side effect must be included, which lengthens the commercials and forces them to 1) spend more money on the same ad spot and 2) air commercials that are far less appealing to TV viewers.

#5 - RFK Jr. Goes Off on AP Reporter—Vaccine Question Explodes in Her Face

The reporter found out the hard way why you don’t try to “school” RFK Jr. on vaccines.

She claimed the government already properly investigates vaccine injuries, questioning why the MAHA report called for major reforms.

That set off RFK Jr. on a three-minute tirade, masterfully proving her wrong.

AP: “Secretary Kennedy, the report lays out some changes for vaccine injuries and how those will be investigated. Can you expand more on how that process will look differently than it already does, since the government does investigate vaccine injuries currently?”

Kennedy wasn’t letting her get away with that claim. First, he explained how 80% of people who try to report a vaccine injury give up because the current system makes it so difficult to actually file a report.

Then he detailed how doctors are discouraged from reporting because VAERS is such a hassle—it takes 30 minutes of their time, and they don’t get compensated for it.

Finally came the closer: Kennedy revealed there was once a far better system than VAERS, a machine-counting system that actually worked. But the CDC scrapped it after it showed that fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries ever get reported, keeping instead “this old system that everybody has recognized has been broken for [40] years.”

“Under the current system, most of those vaccine injuries will remain invisible,” Kennedy lamented. “None of the people who reported injuries are ever followed up with.

“We are recasting the entire program so that vaccine injuries will be reported, they will be studied, and that individuals who suffer them will not be denied or marginalized or vilified or gaslighted. They will be welcomed. And we will learn everything that we can about them so that we can improve the safety of these products,” he said.

#4 - CNN’s Van Jones LIED about the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska, claiming the word “white” was never mentioned except by Charlie Kirk.

The killer said it TWICE: “I got that white girl.”

Now, Charlie Kirk himself has been SHOT.

Credit: https://x.com/KylieJaneKremer/status/1965852734906614172

#3 – Glenn Beck shares an emotional, 3-minute video asking for prayers for Charlie Kirk, who was just shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was struck in the neck while speaking to students under a campus tent as part of his “American Comeback Tour.”

Police now confirm a suspect was taken into custody.

#2 - Buried Vax vs. Unvax Study Finally Sees the Light of Day and the Results are Staggering!

In 2016, Dr. Marcus Zervos crossed paths with health freedom journalist @delbigtree, who urged him to take on something public health had avoided for decades: a study comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

Dr. Zervos agreed to run the study, determined to prove Bigtree and other vaccine skeptics wrong. At the time, he vowed, “Whatever the results, they get published.”

In early 2020, Bigtree and team received a copy of the study. It was a retrospective vaccinated vs. unvaccinated comparison, examining the long-term health outcomes of 18,468 subjects.

Its title was “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study.”

Here’s what the results revealed:

• Vaccinated children were over four times more likely to have an asthma diagnosis than the unvaccinated.

• They also had a sixfold increase in acute and chronic ear infections.

• Speech disorders were 4.47 times higher in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated.

• Meanwhile, the unvaccinated cohort showed zero cases of brain dysfunction, diabetes, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

“This is devastating.”

Attorney @AaronSiriSG of ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) notes that this study should have been “rushed to publication on an emergency basis.”

But that didn’t happen.

Why? Because publishing this would have ruined Zervos’ career.

As Siri testified at a Senate vaccine hearing on Tuesday, the overall findings showed that “after 10 years, 17% of unvaccinated children had a chronic health issue, while 57% of vaccinated children had at least one.”

That’s a more than threefold increase in the risk of chronic health conditions among the vaccinated.

“The only real problem with this study,” Siri stated, “is that its findings did not fit the belief and policy that vaccines are safe. Had it found vaccinated children were healthier, it no doubt would have been published immediately. But because it found the opposite, it was shoved in a drawer.”

#1 – Breaking reports allege this is the son of a bitch who shot Charlie Kirk in the neck.

The circulating video footage of the moment Kirk was shot suggests he is in extremely critical condition.

Please pray for @charliekirk11 🙏

