Critical Information We Know So Far...

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck at a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University

His condition is unknown (though there are reports he has been hospitalized and is critical)

The shooter has been detained (confirmed by the University)

The FBI stated it is "closely monitoring" the situation

President Trump urged, "Pray for him, God bless him."

Elon Musk: The Left is the party of murder

* * *

Charlie Kirk's last post on X before he was shot:

By the minute, new reports are emerging, including Newsweek's:

Kirk was reportedly shot near the neck while seated during a live Q&A session.

A video from one X user shows the crowd scattering at the Turning Point event.

Shocking video.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Suspect detained.

"I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there," Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel has just made a statement: "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

Trump responds:

Unbelievable!

Elon Musk responds:

