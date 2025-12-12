This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, made his first courtroom appearance on Thursday in Provo, Utah.

With no orange jumpsuit, his three public defenders convinced the judge in the case pushed back Robinson’s preliminary hearing to May 18.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 22-year-old over the shooting of Kirk during an event at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem - just miles away from the courthouse where Robinson appeared on Thursday. Both sides have also asked Judge Tony Graf not to allow cameras in the courtroom, though Kirk’s widow, Erika, wants cameras throughout the proceedings.

“We deserve to have cameras in there,” she said previously.

A group of local and national news outlets including the Associated Press have pressed Graf to retain media access throughout the case, while Robinson’s defense team have argued that the high-profile media attention could impede his right to a fair trial, arguing that even President Trump could have biased a potential jury when he said “I hope he gets the death penalty,” referring to Robinson.

Early into the proceeding, Graf briefly stopped a media livestream of the hearing and ordered the camera to be moved after Robinson’s attorneys said it showed the defendant’s shackles in violation of a courtroom order. The judge also warned he would terminate future broadcasts if there were further violations of an October order banning media from showing images of Robinson in restraints or anywhere in the courtroom except sitting at the defense table.

“This court takes this very seriously,” said Graf. “While the court believes in openness and transparency, it needs to be balanced with the constitutional rights of all parties in this case.”

As AP notes:

Graf held a closed hearing on Oct. 24 in which attorneys discussed Robinson’s courtroom attire and security protocols. Under a subsequent ruling by the judge, Robinson is allowed to wear street clothes during pretrial hearings but must be physically restrained due to security concerns. Graf also prohibited filming or photographing Robinson’s restraints after his attorneys argued widespread images of him shackled and in jail clothing could prejudice potential jurors. Media attorney David Reymann urged Graf on Thursday to let the news organizations weigh in on any future requests for closed hearings or other limitations. He said media organizations want “limited party status” in the case. Staci Visser, one of Robinson’s lawyers, pushed back: “We don’t want the chaos that is out in the media in this courtroom.”

After appearing in the courtroom, Robinson briefly smiled at his father (who turned him in), brother, and mother, who were sitting in the front row.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share