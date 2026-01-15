This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The killing of the left-wing activist (legal observer) by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has become the catalyst that Democratic Party-aligned dark-money-funded NGOs and militant far-left groups have been waiting for to spark street chaos, hoping to shift public sentiment toward defunding ICE. This is an informational war that Democrats are seeking to win, and in doing so, they need riots - think of it as “George Floyd 2.0.”

Overnight, social unrest emerged in the seemingly lawless sanctuary city of Minneapolis when street protests by left-wing groups quickly accelerated into riots and looting of at least one federal vehicle that had a long rifle and ammunition inside.

More footage:

Instead of demanding that criminal illegal aliens leave, Democrats who run the metro area have posted on the city’s official X account, demanding that ICE agents leave the town.

In a separate incident, Homeland Security said an ICE agent shot an illegal in the leg after the “subject began to resist and violently assault the officer.” Then the agency said the officer was “ambushed and attacked by two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick... “

The origin of the chaos is mostly manufactured and began hours after the legal observer was shot and killed last Wednesday:

Democrats are using the manufactured chaos, think of it as George Floyd 2.0, in an attempt to sway public opinion polls about Trump’s deportation policies. As Trump strips power from Democrats and the party’s unhinged left watches its illegal alien voter bloc get deported, those with their backs against the wall increasingly see violence as the only remaining option. Just wait until spring.

