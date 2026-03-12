This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Newly released financial filings reveal that there are a lot of people making an absolute fortune off the Obama Foundation. Anyone who remembers the massive grift at the Clinton Foundation might feel like they’re taking a walk down memory lane.

Valerie Jarrett, a former Obama White House player who was central to his presidency, was making a cool $740,000 per year running the foundation. That’s more than the President of the United States makes in a year.

Other figures were also pulling in huge six-figure salaries and the number of employees has ballooned to more than 300 people.

Obama has become an industry unto himself and everyone in his orbit is cashing in, big time.

FOX News reports:

Valerie Jarrett earned $740K as Obama insiders filled top roles during $850M presidential center build As construction nears completion on the long-delayed $850 million Obama Presidential Center, federal tax filings show the Obama Foundation paid CEO Valerie Jarrett $740,000 in 2024 while several former Obama White House officials collected six-figure salaries as foundation executives. The Obama Foundation — which will operate the 19.3-acre center on publicly owned Chicago parkland — paid its CEO more than any other major presidential foundation. Salaries and benefits soared from $18.5 million in 2018 to $43.7 million in 2024, as staffing expanded to 337 employees and annual revenue reached nearly $210 million. Jarrett, one of the Obamas’ closest advisors, took over as CEO in 2021 and is among six of the foundation’s 10 highest-paid executives who previously held senior roles in the Obama administration or campaign, according to a review of the foundation’s tax filings from 2018 to 2024. “Illinois Democrats are truly living their best lives — making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to help design the ugliest building in Chicago,” Illinois GOP Chairman Kathy Salvi told Fox News. “Their jaw-dropping salaries prove that Illinois’ culture of corruption is alive and well as Barack Obama’s top allies rake in the cash.”

Despite all of this heavy spending, the new Obama Center is looking for volunteers.

ABC News in Chicago reports:

Foundation looking for Obama Presidential Center volunteers Plans for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center are moving forward. On Tuesday, a new opportunity for Chicagoans to get involved was announced. Valerie Jarrett, the CEO of the Obama Foundation, addressed City Club members on Tuesday… Jarrett said they are now looking for local volunteers. “A big part of how we are going to interface with the public is through volunteers so we announced today that we are going to be recruiting 75 to 100 volunteer that will be our ambassadors,” Jarrett said.

Massive salaries are for the important people. The peasants are expected to volunteer their time.

How perfect.

