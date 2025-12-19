This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Finally, we declare a major victory against the Academic Journal Cartel and their PubPeer Mob enforcement apparatus.

Earlier this year, our landmark study—“Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination”— became one of the most-read and most-downloaded preprints in the world.

Shortly thereafter, it was abruptly withdrawn by MDPI for a vague and unexplained reason:

It was also wiped from ResearchGate, leaving no trace of this important study behind.

We identified that this unethical removal was likely the result of coordinated Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex pressure and PubPeer mob attacks, intended to shield the deadly mRNA platform.

Their efforts have failed miserably.

Now, our landmark study — Synthetic messenger RNA vaccines and transcriptomic dysregulation: Evidence from new-onset adverse events and cancers post-vaccination — documenting severe, long-lasting transcriptomic disruption following COVID-19 mRNA injections has been officially peer-reviewed and published in the World Journal of Experimental Medicine, a PubMed.gov indexed journal.

The study was conducted by scientists from Neo7Bioscience (Dr. John Catanzaro, Dr. Natalia von Ranke, Dr. Wei Zhang, Dr. Philipp Anokin), the McCullough Foundation (Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher) and Medicinal Genomics (Kevin McKernan).

Using high-resolution RNA sequencing of blood samples and differential gene expression analysis, we found that COVID-19 “vaccines” severely disrupted the expression of thousands of genes—inducing mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that persisted for months to years after injection.

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

METHODS

The study analyzed whole blood RNA profiles from:

3 patients with new-onset adverse events (neurological, cardiovascular, chronic fatigue) following mRNA vaccination

7 patients newly diagnosed with cancer post-mRNA vaccination

803 healthy controls

Key tools and analyses:

Bulk RNA sequencing (Illumina NextSeq) of patient blood samples

DESeq2 for differential gene expression analysis

Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) to identify disrupted biological pathways

STRING + Cytoscape to visualize protein-protein interaction (PPI) networks of dysregulated genes

FINDINGS

mRNA Vaccines Trigger Transcriptomic Chaos

Both vaccine injured groups showed massive gene dysregulation compared to healthy controls—hundreds of genes up- or down-regulated, especially in pathways tied to:

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Protein folding and degradation stress (proteasome pathways)

Ribosomal overload and nonsense-mediated decay (NMD)

Chronic systemic inflammation

Oncogenic activation (MYC) and tumor suppressor suppression (p53, KRAS)

Shared Hallmarks in Both Groups

Mitochondrial Dysfunction & Oxidative Stress

Complex I disruptions and ROS overproduction—core features of chronic fatigue and neurodegeneration.

Ribosomal Stress & Translational Overdrive

Synthetic mRNA with modified bases (N1-methylpseudouridine) appears to trigger ribosomal overload, translation errors, and RNA surveillance activation. These stress signatures are also consistent with host responses to foreign genetic material, and may reflect reverse transcription of mRNA via endogenous LINE-1 activity, residual plasmid DNA, or vector-derived promoter activity—raising the possibility of persistent transcription or genomic integration.

Proteasome Activation

Likely due to spike protein persistence and accumulation of misfolded proteins.

Endothelial Dysfunction & Coagulopathy

Genes regulating angiogenesis and coagulation were downregulated—mirroring thrombotic complications post-vaccination.

Oncogenic Signals

Activation of MYC, suppression of p53 and KRAS inhibitors, setting the stage for tumor growth.

Cancer Group Shows Additional Red Flags

Genomic Instability & Epigenetic Reprogramming

Strong upregulation of genes linked to chromatin remodeling, DNA methylation, and nucleosome displacement—hallmarks of early tumorigenesis.

Hyperactivation of Type I Interferon and Toll-like Receptor (TLR) Pathways

Persistent immune system stimulation via TLRs, IRFs, and JAK-STAT—common in both chronic inflammation and cancer immune escape.

ACE2 Downregulation

Both groups showed severe suppression of ACE2, activating the Ang II → AT1R → NF-κB/MAPK cascade—a known tumor-promoting and inflammatory loop.

To our knowledge, this is the first study to show long-term genetic disruption in individuals harmed by the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

These findings strongly suggest:

mRNA vaccines can induce gene expression profiles consistent with tumor formation and chronic disease

mRNA-vaccinated individuals may be at heightened risk of cancer, immune dysfunction, and inflammatory disorders

The synthetic mRNA and long-lasting spike protein appear to create sustained cellular stress that disrupts normal genetic regulation

Signatures suggest potential genomic integration of vaccine mRNA and/or plasmid DNA

This study’s journey—from record-setting public interest, to coordinated censorship, to eventual peer-reviewed publication—exposes a profound crisis in modern scientific governance.

The attempt to bury this work through preprint withdrawal, platform erasure, and mob-style enforcement did not refute the data. It only confirmed the threat the findings pose to the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex:

Despite these efforts, the science endured. The data survived independent scrutiny. The manuscript passed external peer review. And the conclusions remain intact.

Now, two things need to happen:

Immediate market withdrawal of the mRNA injections Formal RICO investigations into the Academic Journal Cartel and its PubPeer enforcement apparatus

Von Ranke NL, Zhang W, Anokhin P, Hulscher N, McKernan K, McCullough P, Catanzaro J. Synthetic messenger RNA vaccines and transcriptomic dysregulation: Evidence from new-onset adverse events and cancers post-vaccination. World J Exp Med. 2025;15(4):113869. doi:10.5493/wjem.v15.i4.113869

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Copyright 2025 Focal Points

Share