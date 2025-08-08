This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) coverage in the corporate media has spiked in recent days, marking one of the highest story counts in months. The timing isn't a coincidence, given that the 'back to school' season is fast approaching and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to roll out new national dietary guidelines next month.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new nutrition survey showing that Americans receive more than half of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods, with salty and sugary items making up an even larger share of children's diets. This heavily processed diet is fueling America's health crisis.

Here are the highlights from the CDC's new report titled "Ultra-processed Food Consumption in Youth and Adults: United States, August 2021–August 2023":

Overall: Americans aged 1+ consumed 55% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods.

Youth (ages 1–18): Averaged 61.9%, with the highest intake in children aged 6–11 (64.8%).

Adults (19+): Averaged 53%, with intake decreasing as age increases (down to 51.7% for those 60+).

Top sources: Sandwiches (incl. burgers), sweet bakery goods, savory snacks, sweetened beverages, pizza (for youth), and breads/tortillas (for adults).

CDC explained, "Ultra-processed foods tend to be hyperpalatable, energy-dense, low in dietary fiber, and contain little or no whole foods, while having high amounts of salt, sweeteners, and unhealthy fats. Ultra-processed food consumption has been associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality."

Here are the ultra-processed food groups that were top sources of calories among youth and adults...

The findings support Secretary Kennedy's move to revise U.S. dietary guidelines and reduce reliance on the processed foods industrial complex.

On Monday, Secretary Kennedy and others celebrated "MAHA Monday" with the announcement that six more states have agreed to remove junk food from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Speaking at the press conference earlier this week at the White House, Secretary Kennedy said, "Taxpayer dollars shouldn't go to junk food that makes our kids sick. We're fixing that—state by state, step by step—to Make America Healthy Again."

