Department of Health & Human Services announced on X late Wednesday that Susan Monarez, the first Senate-confirmed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is "no longer director of the CDC."

Monarez appears to have been ousted after a month on the job, which sparked the resignation of four other senior CDC officials.

According to a New York Times report, Monarez "clashed with the secretary over vaccine policy," which ultimately led to her firing.

Hours after HHS' X post, attorneys Mark Zaid and Abbe Lowell wrote on the social media platform that Monarez "has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired, and as a person of integrity and devoted to science, she will not resign."

The leadership crisis unfolding at the CDC coincided with the Food and Drug Administration's announcement of new limits on Covid vaccines - and just days after vaccine-pusher Bill Gates met with President Trump at the White House.

Recall that Monarez previously stated, "Vaccines save lives," and championed mRNA shots.

The X account "Died Suddenly" published a profile of Monarez, offering readers a snapshot of her background and political leanings

NEW: Susan Monarez was fired as CDC Director for trying to keep mRNA shots on the recommended childhood vaccine schedule and saying "vaccines save lives" Monarez has a long history of connections to Bill Gates and his foundation, such as her time at Stanford for postdoctoral research where she worked in a department chaired by Mark Davis, who went on to receive $50M from Gates before the pandemic to create vaccines and found the university's Human Systems Immunology Center. Monarez also served at the deputy director of ARPA under Bisen and oversaw a partnership with a biotech firm called Ginkgo Bioworks. This firm was underwritten by a Gates-controlled investment firm, Cascade Investment.

Confirmation of Monarez's vaccine-obsessed views came from White House spokesperson Kush Desai, who told Axios News in a statement: "As her attorney's statement makes abundantly clear, Susan Monarez is not aligned with the President's agenda of Making America Healthy Again."

Desai added: "Since Susan Monarez refused to resign despite informing HHS leadership of her intent to do so, the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the CDC."

Let's remind readers that the globalists have captured the CDC:

At least four other CDC officials resigned on Wednesday in a massive leadership shakeup at the agency: Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC's chief medical officer; Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Dr. Daniel Jernigan, the director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Jennifer Layden, director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology.

The big leadership shakeup at the CDC, days after Gates' visit to the White House, only suggests that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s team is cleaning house.

