New data published last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 95% of U.S. measles cases in 2026 are classified as “Unvaccinated or Unknown.”

However, the agency’s own table makes clear that this figure does not mean 95% of cases occurred in confirmed unvaccinated individuals.

Instead, the CDC combines two fundamentally different categories—“unvaccinated” and “vaccination status unknown”—into a single percentage, preventing the public from knowing how many cases actually involved confirmed unvaccinated people.

The CDC does not disclose how much of the 95% figure represents:

individuals confirmed to be unvaccinated, versus

individuals whose vaccination records were unavailable, missing, or not verified

As a result, the public cannot determine whether most measles cases occurred in unvaccinated individuals or simply in individuals whose vaccination status was never established.

Screenshot from CDC.gov taken January 19, 2026.

The measles (MMR) vaccine contains a live measles virus that was created through a laboratory process U.S. military biodefense experts state “could be considered, by current definitions, gain-of-function research.”

Peer-reviewed studies further document vaccine-strain replication and shedding, measles-like illness following vaccination, and frequent inability to distinguish vaccine-strain illness from wild measles in symptomatic cases.

(See more about these facts in the section below titled “Measles Vaccine Contains Live Virus That Can Infect Vaccinated Individuals & Spread to the Unvaccinated.”)

Given that vaccination status is unknown in the vast majority of cases—and that vaccine-strain measles viruses are said to replicate, be shed, and produce clinically indistinguishable illness—the CDC’s reporting leaves unanswered whether these cases reflect non-vaccination, incomplete records, or infections linked to vaccination itself.

