This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

First reported by Jon Fleetwood, the CDC awarded Pfizer two new contracts on June 1st totaling $1.24 billion for COVID-19 mRNA injections covering fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

While demand has collapsed, the CDC continues to lock in hundreds of millions of dollars in future purchases of the mRNA shots for both infants and adults through its regular procurement channels.

Our public health agencies are doubling down after getting caught covering-up 25 major safety signals — including sudden death.

Instead of accountability, we are watching billions of dollars being funneled into the same gene-transfer products that have injured, disabled, or killed millions of innocent Americans.

More from Jon Fleetwood:

One of the most striking aspects of the awards is that the pediatric contract exceeds the adult contract by more than $230 million, despite children generally facing substantially lower risk from COVID-19 than older adults. Moreover, Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children is over $100 less expensive than its adult jab, raising questions about the projected volume of pediatric doses the CDC expects to purchase—and why demand among children would justify a contract substantially larger than the one for adults. The procurement records provide virtually no explanation for the spending. The contract descriptions are blank. No information is provided regarding projected dose quantities, expected demand, effectiveness data, safety considerations, or the rationale for allocating more than $1.24 billion in taxpayer funds toward COVID-19 vaccine purchases over the next two fiscal years. The awards also suggest that federal COVID vaccine procurement remains a major government priority years after officials declared the emergency phase of the pandemic over and repeatedly characterized COVID-19 as an endemic respiratory virus. Both contracts were awarded through the CDC rather than a temporary emergency response program, indicating the purchases are being made through the agency’s ongoing public health infrastructure.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

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