It’s not every day that one of your favorite comedians asks you to promote their stand-up special.
But that’s exactly what happened to me a couple of days ago—an incredible honor.
If you don’t know who Jimmy Dore is, you’ve been missing out on one of the best political commentators in existence today.
During COVID, his show was a lifeline. It was a rare, major platform where you could find truth, as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter silenced dissent.
But enough background. Let’s get to what you came here for.
Whether you agree with him or not, he’s a genuine person and says exactly how he ACTUALLY feels.
That’s a rare kind of raw honesty—one that’s far too often missing in today’s world.
Also, I don’t want to give too much away, but Jimmy says something powerful at the end of the show that every American needs to hear.
He gets deeply emotional here. If you only have time to watch one thing tonight, make it the last five minutes.
Jimmy’s one of a handful of comedians / public “non-state-funded” servants who has been completely correct about everything “Israel!”
In fact I commend Mr. Dore for his honesty and his integrity, his leadership in truthfulness!
Seldom has anyone I’ve seen more speak quite frankly about what is being “DONE TO US NOT FOR US!”
Thank you Vigilant-Fox & Jimmy Dore, for both of you have helped explain, expose and open millions of people’s minds to the overwhelming “LIES” we’ve been subjected to for decades!
Amazing work from both entities! Thank you both!
And May God Bless America and the Entire World!
AJR
What I respect most is Jimmy always punches up and never played the career game. I watched him torch his own “in-crowd” credibility back in the Aggressive Progressive days because he refused to repeat party-line bullshit. He didn’t pivot to some safer middle lane he doubled down and kept pulling receipts which is rare these days...
This special deserves eyes on it because it’s the same fearless streak that’s carried him for years…