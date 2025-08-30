The Vigilant Fox

AJR
1h

Jimmy’s one of a handful of comedians / public “non-state-funded” servants who has been completely correct about everything “Israel!”

In fact I commend Mr. Dore for his honesty and his integrity, his leadership in truthfulness!

Seldom has anyone I’ve seen more speak quite frankly about what is being “DONE TO US NOT FOR US!”

Thank you Vigilant-Fox & Jimmy Dore, for both of you have helped explain, expose and open millions of people’s minds to the overwhelming “LIES” we’ve been subjected to for decades!

Amazing work from both entities! Thank you both!

And May God Bless America and the Entire World!

AJR

Mason Blake
2m

What I respect most is Jimmy always punches up and never played the career game. I watched him torch his own “in-crowd” credibility back in the Aggressive Progressive days because he refused to repeat party-line bullshit. He didn’t pivot to some safer middle lane he doubled down and kept pulling receipts which is rare these days...

This special deserves eyes on it because it’s the same fearless streak that’s carried him for years…

