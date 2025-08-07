This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

Concerns are rising for a flesh-eating bacteria among multiple coastal states in the southeast that has resulted in numerous deaths and several illnesses.

Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Louisiana and other surrounding states are currently seeing their health officials monitor a number of cases that feature the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus.

A total of 59 V. vulnificus infections have been reported by North Carolina with one death in 2025, per WRAL News. 13 Vibrio vulnificus cases have been reported in Florida, with eight people dying in the state. Mississippi and Alabama are also involved, confirming infections within their borders.

Recently, Louisiana’s Department of Health put out an alert that urged residents to be cautious when it comes to a possible Vibrio vulnificus infection. A total of 17 cases have been reported in the state, which have resulted in four deaths. An alert was also issued by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department about the bacteria being in saltwater.

Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vibrio vulnificus is bacteria that is natural along the coast and it can cause individuals to get infected with vibriosis. People come down with the infection by either swallowing the bacteria (normally by eating shellfish that’s raw or undercooked) or if it contacts a wound that’s open.

The symptoms and signs that come from an infection are, but not limited to: nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, watery diarrhea, chills and fever. If the bacteria manages to get into an individual’s bloodstream, it can make blood pressure dip dangerously low and cause skin lesions that are blistering.

It’s recommended by the CDC to use antibiotics as treatment for Vibrio vulnificus that’s severe. However, they also note that an infection of a wound could need surgery in order to rid of dead tissue or tissue that’s infected. A procedure could involve amputation.

