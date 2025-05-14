This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

As leftist Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum refuses to grant permission for US forces to go after the Cartels in their territory, and also does not decisively act against them, the criminal organizations continue to run unchecked, killing and maiming non-stop – including politicians.

A SECOND Veracruz state politician from Sheinbaum’s own party was killed in the run-up to June elections – this time a female mayoral candidate gunned down by ‘suspected cartel gunmen’ during a livestream.

New York Post reported:

“Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez of the governing Morena party was gunned down while she was greeting supporters in the small town of Texistepec in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Sunday, where she was running for election. A chilling Facebook live stream shows Gutiérrez greeting residents of the town of 20,000, surrounded by supporters. As she walks through the smiling and chanting crowd, gunfire suddenly rings out off camera.”

President Sheinbaum appears powerless to stop the cartels.

More than 20 gunshots can be heard in the video.

“Gutiérrez’s daughter was also killed in the shooting along with two others, while three more were wounded, Veracruz Governor Rocío Nahle García, also from the Morena party of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Monday.”

Two federales were killed yesterday in another part of Veracruz – and the ‘hunting season’ of politicians continue unabated.

Watch:

“A record 661 attacks on people and facilities related to politics were reported last year in the country, according to human rights organization Data Cívica.”

A mayoral candidate in the southern state of Guerrero; the mayor of Cotija in Michoacán state; the mayor of Guerrero’s capital, Chilpancingo, was decapitated – this list goes on.

“Less than two weeks ago, Germán Anuar Valencia, also from the governing party, was shot and killed in Veracruz while at his campaign headquarters in the town of Coxquihui in the north of the state.”

Read more about that here.

