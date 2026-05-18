This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

The surveillance state has found its newest frontier: your car’s dashboard. What used to be a symbol of American freedom and independence is rapidly morphing into a high-tech cage that watches your every move and can override your decisions at will.

In a widely shared post on X, users detailed complaints pouring in about Subaru’s upgraded AI ‘EyeSight’ system now featured on the latest models.

Drivers report the system pouncing on brief glances away from the road – while Biden-era federal mandates prepare to make this level of surveillance mandatory in every new vehicle by 2027.

As the video highlights, even a momentary glance to change a song or take in the scenery triggers relentless alerts. The technology doesn’t stop there.

Its new Emergency Stop Assist with Safe Lane Selection feature can detect what it calls an “unresponsive” driver, issue escalating warnings through sounds and steering wheel vibrations, and then take full control: automatically braking, slowing the vehicle, steering it to the shoulder, and activating hazard lights.

This isn’t some optional gimmick. It’s being rolled out as standard “safety” tech, but drivers are calling it exactly what it feels like – an overbearing electronic babysitter that treats competent adults like distracted children.

It serves as a chilling preview of where the entire auto industry is headed under government pressure.

This kind of intrusive monitoring is precisely the tool a police state would dream of to exert total control over personal movement. If authorities gain deeper integration with these systems, they could effectively decide when, where, and if you get to drive at all.

The Subaru rollout is just the latest flashpoint in a broader push toward vehicle surveillance that goes far beyond basic safety. A federal mandate buried in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act requires all new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. to include advanced impaired-driving prevention technology starting with 2027 models.

As detailed in reporting from the New York Post, this means infrared cameras and sensors constantly monitoring eyes, faces, head position, and behavior to detect distraction, drowsiness, or impairment – with the power to prevent the car from starting or limit its operation. https://nypost.com/2026/04/30/us-news/sinister-in-car-spy-tech-that-can-kill-your-engine-mandatory-next-year-under-biden-policy-sparking-major-privacy-fears/

Automakers are already patenting and deploying even more aggressive systems, including biometric scans that analyze everything from your gait to your heart rate. Privacy advocates warn the data won’t stay in the car – it could flow to insurers for risk scoring, law enforcement, or worse.

As we also recently highlighted, dystopian technology including AI face scanning, lip reading and emotion monitoring is being deployed in vehicles, as well as cross-checks for drivers against police databases before even allowing the vehicle to move.

And authorities are already signaling their eagerness to weaponize these tools for broader travel restrictions. In Massachusetts, Democrats advanced a bill aimed at reducing statewide vehicle miles traveled to meet climate targets, pushing policies that critics say amount to limiting how far people can drive in their own cars.

X users are reacting with the outrage this deserves, blasting the tech as the thin end of the wedge for total control:

Globalist climate agendas, big government overreach, and corporate-government collusion are converging to strip away the last vestiges of personal autonomy on the open road. What starts as “safety features” and “environmental goals” ends with your car deciding whether you’re allowed to leave your driveway.

Americans have always valued the freedom to get behind the wheel and go where they please without Big Brother riding shotgun.

These prison pods represent the opposite vision – one of constant monitoring, automated intervention, and restricted mobility.

The only real answer is rejection: refuse to buy these surveilled vehicles, support politicians who fight the mandates, and preserve the used car market as the last refuge of actual driving freedom.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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