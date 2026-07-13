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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
3h

I read if you use Botox the DMSO will take it away from where it was injected, is this true?

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Terry Stanford's avatar
Terry Stanford
3h

Is the castor oil/DMSO applied topically or taken internally?

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