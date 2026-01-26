The Vigilant Fox

Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

This elbows up insanity will further harm Canada. Opposing Trump is more important than partnering with the massive market that is on the Canadian southern border.

This anti-Trump is what got Carney elected, however, and they'll gear up again to excite all the boomers again for an upcoming election, just watch.

Trump wants a secure border, attention paid to drug smuggling, cartel influence and infiltration of Canada's government and security services. Canada thinks its about tariffs. It's not - tariffs are the lever to get the Canadians to pay attention to the things America really wants.

