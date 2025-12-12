This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Podcast host Candace Owens responded after Erika Kirk went off on her for profiting off of her husband’s murder.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, hit back at Candace Owens and others profiting from her husband’s murder on Wednesday during a sit-down interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

Candace Owens has suggested the French Government, Israel/Netanyahu, Jewish donors, US government/Deep State, TPUSA leadership, Erika Kirk and many others are to blame for Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Without mentioning her name, Erika Kirk went scorched earth on Candace Owens for making ‘hundreds and thousands of dollars’ going after her TPUSA family.

“Here’s my breaking point. Come after me, call me names, I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this, no!” Erika Kirk said.

“…Just know that your words are very powerful, and we are human. My team are not machines and they’re not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. You name it, we have it! And my poor team is exhausted, and every time they bring this back up, what are we supposed to do? Relive that trauma all over again? They watched my husband get murdered,” Erika Kirk said.

“Can my children have one thing? Everything was public. Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I don’t have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband’s grave while my daughter is sitting there praying?”

“I do not have time to address the noise. My silence does not mean that I am complacent,” Erika Kirk said.

Later Wednesday, Candace Owens attacked Erika Kirk and mocked her.

“This wasn’t grief. This was a performance. She just unmasked herself and the entire TPUSA machine in one interview. We knew Charlie Kirk. Now the world gets to know Erika Kirk,” Candace Owens said.

“It’s never been more obvious of a psychological operation. I actually wish [TPUSA] would put me on payroll so I could help them make these things look more organic,” Owens said.

WATCH:

