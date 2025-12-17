This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mariane Angela

Podcaster Candace Owens on Tuesday shared details of her more than four-hour, no-rules meeting with Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO Erika Kirk.

Kirk and Owens met privately Monday for a lengthy sit-down they both later described on X as “productive.” In her livestream, Owens pushed back against claims that someone pressured her to meet Kirk.

“The amount of people who attacked me for sending out a tweet. My sit down with Erika Kirk, being like, ‘Hey, I’m good. I’m alive. We had a very productive conversation.’ And they were like, ‘She got the call. She got the call. She’s betrayed us. She’s doing something else. I can’t believe it. This has all just been a show.’ Calm down,” Owens said. “I keep telling you guys, I am not governable. I am basically akin to Kanye West. I never felt more seen than when he tweeted a lot of years ago ‘Just fired by manager because I realized I can’t be managed.’ That is me.”

Owens said the meeting opened with a blunt discussion about its purpose, with TPUSA Chief Operating Officer Justin Streiff making clear they were upset by her past remarks.

“The conversation started with Justin Streiff very sensibly saying, ‘What are we looking to accomplish here?’ Like, ‘What is the actual aim of this conversation?’ And he was pretty clear, and Erika was very clear that they were sort of most upset with what I, obviously, a bit of a fever pitch, when I tweeted that it was a god-forsaken company, and people should not give money to it and I have to own that,” Owens said. “I will say I was immediately refreshed by the fact that one of the first things that Erika did was she owned the lies. The lies or rather I guess they would cage it as miscommunications that were coming from various people at the company.”

Owens said the purpose of her meeting with Kirk was to determine whether she could honestly tell her audience that investigators had clear evidence identifying the shooter.

WATCH:

“I said one of the reasons why I really want to sit down is because I want to walk out of here and feel confident saying to my audience, ‘Hey, like there’s stuff going on behind the scenes, but Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk. Like that more will come out, but you can take it from me that this is what happened,’” Owens said. “I was looking to achieve that because there’s been a lot of signaling from various people, some people who are experts, some people who have been involved in cases that there’s obviously going to be stuff that the public does not have access to.”

Owens said the meeting took a turn when she pressed Turning Point USA to explain why its leadership sounded so certain about the suspect’s guilt.

“So, I was hoping to hear that, and I said that I was like, I want to hear why people feel so confident at Turning Point USA that Tyler Robinson is the guy. And at this point, they elected to call the lawyer, like, you know, their lawyer who is involved in this case, one of the lawyers that was involved in this case,” Owens added. “There’s always a team of lawyers, especially for something like this. And what I got from the lawyer did not make me feel that Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk, does not make me feel confident that Charlie that he didn’t or did shoot Charlie Kirk.”

Owens also explained that the lawyer involved in the case told her TPUSA has not seen any evidence beyond what the public has already seen and that investigators will not reveal more until a probable-cause hearing in May.

“They are in an investigative stage. Erika has been named as the victim. They will know more in this May hearing, which is the probable cause hearing. It’s probable cause hearing, and that’s when they will see the evidence. That’s when they get to present the evidence why they are going to stand there before the judge and be like, ‘Yes, we need to move this forward. It’s not just an affidavit. We’re not pulling together scraps. We have concrete evidence,’” Owens added. “Until then, OK, until we all get on the same page and understand what else they have, I am very confident stating the opposite of all of my, I guess, well-paid peers in that I don’t believe that Tyler Robinson pulled the trigger.”

Earlier Tuesday, SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly said Kirk reached out weeks ago asking her to participate in and help “facilitate” the meeting, which the parties considered publishing. Kelly said she agreed to assist and that Owens approved her involvement.

“And the two of them took it from there, trying to negotiate the specifics of what they’d both be comfortable with, where, when, etc. And eventually it changed after they hit some roadblocks,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that she stayed publicly silent on the dispute between Kirk and Owens because she was privately working to bring the two together. Kelly said she rejected claims implicating TPUSA in the assassination but did not believe it was her role to publicly denounce Owens.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

