Scott Adams, the 67-year-old Dilbert creator, will publicly ask President Donald Trump on Monday to intervene and save his life. In a post on X, Adams said he is “declining fast” from metastasized prostate cancer and needs Trump, who once offered help, to force Kaiser Permanente of Northern California to schedule a critical treatment immediately.

Kaiser has approved Adams for Pluvicto, a newly FDA-approved radioligand therapy that targets advanced prostate cancer cells, but has failed to book the brief IV infusion, according to Adams.

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto,” Adams wrote on X. “But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that.”



“I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” the longtime comic writer continued. “That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”

“It is not a cure, but it does give good results to many people,” he added.



Pluvicto is not a cure but has extended survival for many patients whose cancer, like Adams’, has spread to the bones and resists hormone therapy.

In May on his Coffee with Scott Adams Rumble show, the comics writer revealed the same aggressive cancer as former President Joe Biden. “My life expectancy is maybe this summer,” he said, describing constant, migrating pain and months using a walker. “Every day is a nightmare.”

Adams said he tried Ivermectin and Fenbendazole without success.

Once syndicated in 2,000 newspapers, Dilbert was canceled in 2023 after Adams’ controversial racial remarks.

In a swift response, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replied to Adams’ post: “Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help.”

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya quickly followed: “Just connected you guys via text.”

Trump’s response was prompt and laconic: “on it“ the president said.

