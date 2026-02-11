This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Ten people including the shooter are dead after ⁠an ⁠assailant opened fire at a high school in western ⁠Canada in the town of Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday in one of the country’s deadliest mass casualty events in recent history. Initial reports by local police and the Canadian media described the shooter as female.

However, the authorities reluctance to release the identity of the suspect was an immediate red flag. Their reports only indicated that the shooter was a female in a dress.

Independent journalists now say they have the identity of the alleged shooter, corroborated by family members: Jesse Strang, a 17-year-old biological male who started identifying as a “woman” in 2023, is reportedly the culprit behind the school massacre which left 10 dead and 25 wounded.

In an exclusive interview with “Juno News” Jesse Strang’s uncle, Russel G. Strang, confirms that Jesse was the shooter and that he identified as transgender.

Strang’s social media and YouTube accounts contain transgender symbolism as well as the online name “JessJessUwU” (a meme phrase that people may recognize from the bullet casings tied to the gay suspect charged in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson).

Locals in Tumbler Ridge also confirmed the shooter’s identity as Jesse Strang, as reported by the Western Standard, though his transgender status is not mentioned.

Before heading to the school, Strang allegedly murdered his mother and younger brother, both of whom were well known in the community.

The fact that Canadian authorities incorrectly asserted that the shooter was “female” led to initial confusion, but this action is essentially required according to Canada’s strict “hate speech” laws protecting trans identity. In other words, Canadian police are often compelled to lie about the gender of suspects when they are trans.

The tragedy represent yet more evidence that transgenderism is a dangerous mental health crisis. Multiple mass shootings (including school shootings) have been perpetrated by transgender suspects in recent years, and suspected Charlie Kirk shooter, Tyler Robinson, was living with his transgender boyfriend at the time of the shooting.

In almost every instance, the transgender status of the shooter has been covered up or dismissed by authorities and the establishment media.

In Canada, trans activists receive substantial legal privileges and protections making any discourse on the dangers of trans ideology impossible.

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share