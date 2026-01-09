This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

National Party Deputy Gladis Aurora Lopez Calderon of the Honduran Congress was seriously wounded when a grenade detonated near her head at the National Congress Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

Lopez was giving an interview when she was struck by the explosive device that was allegedly thrown by a far-left protester, according to HCH TV, a Honduran media outlet. Videos posted to X by the outlet not only showed the moment of impact, but also the object being thrown by an individual.

“We’re arriving at the emergency room, I’m in a lot of pain. I’m deaf in one ear, I think the cameras captured me being pushed out. I have to ask Human Rights to protect me,” Lopez said after the attack.

National Party Deputy Tomás Zambrano of the Honduran Congress, the party’s leader in the legislative body, said far-left protesters were responsible for the attack.

“We were giving interviews to the media, accompanied by fellow deputies from the National Party to begin the extraordinary session, and they threw bombs at us, with mortars,” Zambrano said, according to Times Now, before going on to accuse National Congress President Luis Rolando Redondo Guifarro of being responsible for the attack.

“These acts of violence have been perpetrated against the opposition for four years. They cannot continue abusing their power,” Zambrano said.

Redondo condemned the attack in a statement posted on X.

“I have immediately instructed the security personnel of the National Congress to review the internal security cameras, as well as the 911 system records, in order to identify the person responsible for throwing an explosive device from outside the National Congress (public road) and proceed according to the law,” Redondo said.

In December, businessman Nasry Asfura, the National Party nominee who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, narrowly defeated Liberal Party nominee Salvador Nasralla in the Honduran presidential election, receiving 40.26% to Nasralla’s 39.55%, a 26,000-vote margin.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share