This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adriel Perez-Gonzalez

A courtroom camera operator accidentally revealed the alleged handwritten admission of guilt yesterday from Tyler Robinson during court proceedings for the murder of Charlie Kirk in Provo, Utah.

The preliminary hearing has been ongoing since Monday and is set to conclude on Friday. The judge earlier ruled that certain parts of the evidence would be presented in court but not to the public — a move intended to minimize impact on the jury pool.

The court was reviewing a separate piece of evidence when the prosecution asked for the note to be displayed; however, the camera operator did not turn the camera away quickly enough.

The note reads:

“Luna, If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an autotext. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if it will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in…”

The entire note was not visible on the courtroom monitor.

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