This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

A bombshell Vanity Fair report published June 12 alleges “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper is a mean-girl behind closed doors.

The publication claimed to have heard from over 40 sources alleging Cooper acted differently behind the scenes than when the cameras were rolling, and alleged that she failed to shield her staff from what they described as her “toxic” husband, Matt Kaplan. Kaplan, who they claim calls the shots at their media empire, was referred to as the “puppeteer” in the shocking expose – while Cooper looked on.

Rumors surrounding Cooper began to swirl when she became embroiled in a passive-aggressive feud with influencer Alix Earle following an apparent business fallout. According to Vanity Fair, Cooper announced in February 2025 that Earle had been ousted from Unwell, her media network.

“We do not stand for mean girls at this company,” Cooper said, according to Vanity Fair.

The publication went on to allege that those words didn’t quite ring true.

They claimed more than 40 unnamed sources, primarily current of former employees at Unwell, said Kaplan was the source of tension on set. One of their sources claimed, “Matt creates the most toxic work environment that I’ve ever seen.”

Complaints made by Vanity Fair’s anonymous sources ranged from yelling that led to tears being shed, all the way to inappropriate sexual conversations.

“I’ve seen producers cry,” one source reportedly told the outlet.

A former employee allegedly said, “I’ve heard him in the office be like to employees, ‘Who did you have sex with this weekend?” and “He’d be like, ‘What did you do this weekend? Who did you fuck?” according to Vanity Fair.

The publication noted that a rep for Cooper and Kaplan shut down the claims, calling them “false and outrageous.”

The Vanity Fair expose claimed sources reported Kaplan used words like stupid” and “retarded” when referring to employees, and threatened their careers.

Another source claimed Cooper witnessed instances where Kaplan lost control of his emotions and screamed “The nastiest things” at people, but instead of shielding her staff or rising to their defense, she failed to intervene.

One of their sources claimed Kaplan’s seemingly casual touches sometimes “lingered,” making them feel uncomfortable, although another source pushed back by saying he was “was definitely a flirty guy, but [I] can’t say that I felt uncomfortable,” according to Vanity Fair.

Cooper’s feminine messaging on “Call Her Daddy,” and her public assertion that “This girl on girl shit needs to stop,” amid her feud with Earle led fans to believe her stance was far different than what Vanity Fair’s sources reported.

An individual told the outlet Cooper “was within earshot” when during an explosive moment in which Kaplan “burst out of the video-village area during the production, saying, ‘I really want to yell at somebody right now,’” but claimed she didn’t step in.

Other female sources noted the same level of compliance on Cooper’s part, while another said, “what I found is, behind the scenes, there’s this man, her husband, running around wreaking havoc and making people cry, cower [in] fear,” according to Vanity Fair’s report.

The sources reported a stark contrast between Cooper’s public image as a female leader who rallies for the women around her, and her persona behind the scenes.

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