STORY #1 - As America grieved Charlie Kirk’s death, California rammed through one of the harshest censorship bills in U.S. history.

SB 771 gives the state sweeping power to police online speech—with penalties so crushing they could bankrupt ordinary citizens.

Lawmakers approved $500,000 fines for “hateful” posts, and $1 million for willful violations. In under a week, the bill shot through both chambers and now sits on Gavin Newsom’s desk. If signed, politicians—not the people—will decide which words are allowed, and which could destroy your life.

This isn’t just a California problem. The same playbook is already silencing dissent in the UK and Canada. And disturbingly, Trump allies like Pam Bondi echoed similar “hate speech” rhetoric just days earlier.

Free speech dies when both parties weaponize tragedy for control. The choice is clear: push back now—or the First Amendment will disappear.

STORY #2 - YouTube just admitted the Biden White House pressured Google to silence lawful COVID and election speech—proof that Washington rigged the online narrative.

Now, years later, YouTube says it will allow banned creators to return, but only if they hand over their government ID.

In a letter to Congress, Google confirmed that “senior Biden Administration officials” repeatedly demanded takedowns of videos that broke no rules—pressure it now calls “unacceptable and wrong.” Thousands lost their voices, their channels, and their livelihoods. Reinstatement can’t erase that damage.

And, according to Karoline Leavitt, TikTok is next. With Oracle steering its algorithm and a new “hate speech manager” on deck, another platform is preparing to decide which opinions the public is allowed to hear. How will this be any different than what YouTube did under the Biden Administration?

This isn’t accountability—it’s a cover-up. The only question now: who will be held to account for weaponizing government power against the people’s right to free speech?

STORY #3 - The man who promised peace is now fanning the flames of global war.

In a blistering post, President Trump declared that Ukraine can reclaim every inch of land Russia seized since 2022 and “maybe even go further.” He mocked Russia as a “paper tiger” and claimed NATO-backed Ukraine is only getting stronger.

It’s an absolutely stunning reversal from his earlier calls for compromise to end the years-long bloodshed. Now Trump says U.S. weapons will continue flowing to NATO “for NATO to do what they want with them”—effectively greenlighting an endless proxy war. His envoy, Keith Kellogg, doubled down, boasting Ukraine could “kick Russia’s ass.”

Lindsey Graham erupted on Fox News, hailing Trump for going further than Biden ever dared. But critics warn this shift could drag America into a conflict with no way out.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: will Trump’s gamble bring peace—or unleash global chaos? Don’t miss Maria Zeee’s eye-opening report.

