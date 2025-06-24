This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Project Veritas on Tuesday released undercover video exposing transgender activists in Connecticut, including a pastor, secretly helping children ‘transition.’

Tony Ferraiolo, Director of Youth and Family Program at Healthcare Advocates International and Life Coach was caught on undercover video secretly steering children toward gender transition:

“Do you have a binder? Do you bind your chest? ‘Cause we give away free binders. They’re supposed to be for 18 plus because legally that’s what we have to do. But we can always give one to Reverend Miller and see what he does with it. Whatever he does with it is none of my business. You know what I’m saying?”

“I’m here now in your life to protect you and to help you move forward.”

“Between me and you, and this is not being recorded… I can’t know that they [the parents] don’t know….get what I’m saying wink wink, nod, nod? I have helped thousands of kids.”

“He needs to move forward with this transition.”

Reverend Aaron Miller, Miller Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford, Connecticut:

“Can you have Justin measure the circumference around his body – his chest at the nipples? Then I can get the [breast] binder from Tony and we can meet.”

“I don’t know if he’s developing yet… the timing of this is really, really important.”

When you become who you are, really who you are authentically, there is a joy that I can’t describe to you.”

Via Project Veritas:

Project Veritas today releases explosive undercover footage exposing a network of transgender activists in Connecticut led by Reverend Aaron Miller, senior pastor of Miller Metropolitan Community Church, and Tony Ferraiolo, Director of Youth and Family Program at Healthcare Advocates International. The investigation, sparked by a mother’s tip after her daughter’s troubling interaction with Miller, uncovers secret support groups, covert distribution of breast binders, and discussions about puberty blockers and top surgery for a 12-year-old female child, “Justin,” who seeks to transition to a boy against parental wishes. Over several months, a Project Veritas journalist and an actor posing as a 12-year-old experiencing gender dysphoria engaged in virtual and in-person meetings with Miller and Ferraiolo to probe how far these transgender activists would go to guide minors toward gender transitions without parental knowledge or consent. Exclusive video footage shows Miller and Ferraiolo inviting “Justin,” a 12-year-old female, to secret youth groups led by Ferraiolo in Middletown and New Haven, Connecticut, despite knowing her parents oppose the transition. Miller assures secrecy, stating, “…they’ll never know.” Ferraiolo, a biological woman who transitioned to male in 2005 and claims on his website to have trained and life-coached 75,000 people, reveals the support groups’ hidden locations, saying, “Between me and you, and this is not being recorded… I can’t know that they [the parents] don’t know… get what I’m saying wink wink, nod, nod?” He outlines a plan to bypass parents: “Just bring him, and if they ask where you’re taking him, ‘I’m taking him to the park, I’m taking him wherever…’”

Ferraiolo also discusses medical interventions with the child, asking, “The first thing you would want are blockers, right? Puberty blockers. … How about top surgery? Have you thought about top surgery?” and insists to our journalist, “He [Justin] needs to move forward with this [gender] transition.” In the video Ferraiolo offers a breast binder to “Justin,” stating, “Do you have a binder? Do you bind your chest? ‘Cause we give away free binders. They’re supposed to be for 18+ because legally that’s what we have to do. But we can always give one to Reverend Miller and see what he does with it. Whatever he does with it is none of my business. You know what I’m saying?”

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

