What is it?

It’s called the soleus push-up, and it targets a forgotten super-muscle hidden in your calf.

Image: G-Stock Studio, Shutterstock

Even though this tiny muscle makes up just 1% of your body weight, activating it doubles your body’s ability to burn fat and sugar while you sit.

No running. No sweating. No expensive gym membership.

And Big Pharma would rather you never found out.

Here’s how it works:

Sit in a chair Put your feet flat on the floor Lift your heels, while pressing down the balls of your feet Lower your heels back down Continue repeating this motion.

Image: Epoch Times

The soleus push-up may look like a simple heel raise, but it’s not.

Don’t just lift your heel—make it feel like you’re pushing the floor away. That’s what activates the super-muscle called the soleus.

You can do it with both feet at the same time or alternate back and forth.

Image: Epoch Times

Because it doesn’t make a sound or involve moving the rest of your body, you can do soleus push-ups at work, in a meeting, or while watching TV.

And here’s why it matters:

Most Americans sit for a shocking 9+ hours a day. Even if you hit the gym for an hour or so, you’re still classified as “actively sedentary.”

Humans weren’t built to be actively sedentary.

Image: pathdoc, Shutterstock

The benefits of soleus push-ups is backed by evidence. In one study, participants drank 75g of glucose and did the exercise for 270 minutes.

The results were absolutely wild. Blood sugar spikes dropped by 52%, insulin needs fell by 60%, rates of fat-burning doubled, and 400+ calories were burned—equal to an hour on the treadmill!

All from sitting in a chair. And they didn’t even break a sweat.

Image: Canva Pro

This little move doesn’t just help burn calories. It reduces risk of Type 2 Diabetes, lowers VLDL (a major factor in heart disease), raises metabolism 10x without fatigue, and uses glucose and fat in real time instead of stored glycogen.

You burn more, feel less tired, and protect your heart. What’s not to love?

Image: Canva Pro

So why does such a simple movement targeting such a little muscle have such a big impact?

Because the soleus is made up of 88% slow-twitch oxidative fibers, it’s built for endurance. Walking only activates it partially—but this controlled, continuous motion unlocks its full potential.

If Big Pharma could patent this, it’d be worth billions.

Image: sciencepics, Shutterstock

Now, imagine a world where you’re torching calories and stabilizing your blood sugar all while scrolling, working, or watching TV—without even thinking about it!

This is the easiest health hack you’ll ever hear about.

And it just might be the one that saves your life.

Image: Grok

According to former athlete and physician Dr. Zheng Yuanyu, “Over time, these small efforts add up, and you will find that your hard work does not go to waste.”

Start with 5 minutes. Then 10. Then keep going.

Your body won’t feel sore (great!), but it will thank you.

Image: Canva Pro

Don’t wait. Start your soleus push-ups right now while reading this article.

And if it works for you—share it! The world needs more simple solutions like this, especially when so many of us are stuck in chairs all day.

We don’t need more pills. We need more truth. And soleus push-ups.

Image: Canva Pro

This article is a concise and reader-friendly version of a report originally published by The Epoch Times. Key details have been editorialized and streamlined for clarity and impact. For the full story, visit their website.