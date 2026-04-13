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This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

In a long-awaited release that sent ripples through Washington on Monday, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) has declassified closed-door 2019 transcripts from briefings with then-Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson.

The documents, withheld from the public for over seven years, reveal critical details about the anonymous “whistleblower” whose complaint about President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky triggered Trump’s first impeachment - details that directly contradict the narrative of a neutral, non-partisan civil servant acting in good faith.

The revelations come via investigative reporter Catherine Herridge, who broke the story on X with direct screenshots from the transcripts and statements from key officials involved in the declassification.

What the Transcripts Reveal

According to the newly public records:

The whistleblower was a registered Democrat who disclosed having a “prior professional relationship with one of the Democratic Presidential candidates” for the 2020 election (widely understood in context to reference then-former Vice President Joe Biden, given the whistleblower’s known Ukraine policy background).

Despite this, ICIG Atkinson told Congress in a 2019 briefing: “I did not find the complainant (whistleblower) was biased.” He relied almost exclusively on the whistleblower’s own self-disclosure.

The whistleblower had met with staff from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) - then chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) - before filing the official complaint with the ICIG on August 12, 2019.

Timeline: Trump’s July 25, 2019, phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy occurred just 18 days before the complaint was filed. During that window, the whistleblower had undisclosed contacts with Schiff’s committee.

On the official “urgent concern” disclosure form, the whistleblower did not check the box acknowledging contact with congressional intelligence committees. When pressed by then-Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX, now CIA Director), Atkinson confirmed: “The whistleblower did not disclose to you that he or she had contact with HPSCI?” Atkinson replied: “The answer to that is yes. The answer to that is yes.”

These details are laid out verbatim in the declassified pages Herridge posted, complete with highlighted exchanges from the October 2019 closed-door session.

The 2019 Backdrop - and Why It Was Hidden

The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Zelenskyy during the July 25 call to investigate the Bidens in exchange for military aid - a claim that became the cornerstone of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry launched in September 2019. Trump was impeached by the House in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, only to be acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

At the time, the whistleblower was portrayed across much of the mainstream media and by Democratic leaders as an impartial career intelligence official. The new transcripts show that key questions about political affiliation, potential conflicts of interest, and coordination with Congress were raised behind closed doors - but never fully disclosed to the public.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) stated upon the release:

“There have been many questions and concerns about these Atkinson transcripts, which have been withheld from the American public for far too long. I hope that the release of these transcripts allows the American people to make their own determinations about their content. Thank you to Director Gabbard and her team for moving these so quickly through the declassification process.”

The process began with a HPSCI vote in late March 2026 to unseal the transcripts, followed by rapid declassification under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

In short, we now have official, on-the-record confirmation of long-standing Republican concerns that the impeachment process was politicized from the outset. They show an ICIG who accepted the whistleblower’s self-assessment of impartiality at face value, even after learning of partisan ties and unreported congressional contacts - facts that were blacked out or minimized in earlier public handling of the case.

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