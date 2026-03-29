This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Dowsett was described as a ‘cancer on the ship’.

Earlier in the week, TGP reported on the rather unusual case of Sian Dowsett, a British female sailor being court-martialed for sexually assaulting both male and female shipmates on the destroyer HMS Dauntless.

Yesterday (27), news arose that Dowsett has been convicted of six sexual assaults while serving aboard the Royal Navy ship.

She picked the four victims because she thought they would not complain, the prosecution argued.

The Sun reported:

“The prowling predator carried out attacks on her female colleagues including smacking their bottoms and squeezing their breasts while they were changing. Dowsett grabbed the crotches of male sailors, stroked their arms and even pinched the nipple of one colleague.”

Dowsett previously claimed allegations were ‘made up’ because her colleagues didn’t like her, but the prosecution successfully argued that ‘it was unlikely that all 10 of the witnesses were making up allegations’.

“The attacks were carried out on HMS Dauntless from 2023 to 2024 and Dowsett was described as a ‘cancer on the ship’ by one male victim in his police interview.”

HMS Dauntless – U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Corey Barker/Wiki Commons

“In an incident, Dowsett grabbed the breasts of a naked Petty Officer, a senior rank, while she was changing and asked: ‘Do you like that baby girl?’

While taking lessons with a male leading hand she ‘pinched his left nipple’ on and off for around half an hour, while keeping eye contact with him, the court heard. She had previously told him ‘I like my coffee how I like my men, big and strong’.”

She was found guilty of six out of seven counts of sexual assault, and is to be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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