A deranged man screaming anti-Jewish epithets attacked Jewish families, including children, in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday.

A suspect was brought into custody after an attack on a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado police are responding to what they called an attack at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall that left multiple people injured.

Authorities said the violent incident happened at 13th Street and Pearl Street on Sunday afternoon. Police asked everyone to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.

The attacker was identified as Mohamad Soliman. Several children were injured in the planned attack.

Bill Melugin from FOX News reported this evening that Mohamad Soliman is an illegal immigrant.

Soliman came in 2022 during the Biden regime and overstayed his visa and never left.

Dan Bongino tweeted out that the FBI is on the scene.

