This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Summary:

The Hegseth/Caine presser as expected declared ‘victory’ in Iran while Gen. Caine emphasized the ceasefire is a “pause” but US forces remain “ready to resume combat . “ Pentagon is trying to put a bow on Operation Epic Fury . NYT: 10-point plan might differ between Tehran & Washington.

US, Iran agree to meet for first direct talks in Islamabad Friday , Pakistan PM Sharif announces. Situation fragile given that Iran is threatening to hit Israel again over IDF’s massive Lebanon airstrikes.

Iran meanwhile demands stiff fees for ships passing through Hormuz during the ceasefire, and says it holds the final authority on which vessels get to pass. Tehran leaders have asserted ‘victory’ for Iran, amid positive international reaction to the ceasefire.

The first two ships since the ceasefire was announced have crossed the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it will demand that shipping companies pay tolls in cryptocurrency . Hours later, Fars announces a halt to ships’ passage. This as IDF pummels Lebanon .

Saudi Arabia’s vital East-West oil pipeline carrying crude from the Gulf to the Red Sea for export has been attacked at a pumping station, oil rises on the news. There’s been sporadic attacks on other Gulf states too. Kuwait sees key energy, water sites hit.

* * *

Trump Highlights Differing Versions of 10-point Ceasefire Plan

Throws more uncertainty and confusion in the mix with this latest...

This is alarming and surreal, and doesn’t bode well for what’s already a very shaky ceasefire holding, via the NY Times:

A White House official says that the 10-point peace plan that Iran publicly released on Wednesday differs from the plan that Trump said was a “workable basis on which to negotiate.” The official declined to elaborate on the differences but said Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, was expected to clarify at a 1 p.m. briefing.

There’s talk of Kushner, Witkoff, and maybe Vance going to Pakistan for planned Friday meeting with Iranian side.

Key Energy Sites Hit in Kuwait, Despite Ceasefire

Kuwait’s ⁠Interior Ministry is condemning fresh Iran attacks, reporting “severe material damage” at ⁠several vital facilities of the ⁠Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Also water desalination plants have been hit.

“The ministry said fire broke out at some of the attacked sites, which include oil facilities, three power stations and water desalination plants,” Al Jazeera reports.

Oil Transit through Hormuz Halted Again: FARS

Iran’s Fars News agency reports that oil tankers passing through Hormuz have been stopped after Israel’s “ceasefire breach.” This as Iranian officials are warning of resumed missile launches on Israel for what’s happening in Lebanon (see below).

There’s currently contradiction and confusion over whether the Pakistan-mediated Iran ceasefire deal extends to Lebanon. Pakistan says yes, Iran says yes, while the US and Israel say no. Tehran appears willing to apply its leverage. Oil jumps on initial ‘breach’ rumblings...

Hellish scenes out of Beriut on Wednesday:

Israel in Massive Surprise Attack on Lebanon; Iran Warns Could Resume Missiles on Israel

A surprise Israeli attack on Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa Valley has resulted in huge destruction and many casualties. President Trump has said the Lebanon conflict is not part of the Iran ceasefire deal, contradicting statements out of Pakistan. But Trump said that will be taken care of separately, and appeared to defend Israel’s ability to go after Hezbollah.

Iranian officials are signaling they could be ready to resume ballistic missile attacks on Israel once again, as a response to the strikes on Lebanon.

Meanwhile a statement from the UAE: “The blatant Iranian attacks since the ceasefire took effect have reached 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones, and the air defenses have successfully dealt with them,” the UAE’s ministry of defence said in a social media post. Kuwait has said the same.

US, Iranian Delegates Agree to Meet in Islamabad Friday

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that American and Iranian delegates have accepted an invitation to meet in Islamabad on Friday.

He said of a talk with the Iranian president, “I expressed my deep appreciation for the wisdom and foresight of Iran’s leadership in accepting Pakistan’s proposal to host peace talks in Islamabad later this week, aimed at our joint efforts to restore calm to the region. President Pezeshkian also affirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming negotiations, expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s efforts, and extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.”

IRGC Parliament Official: ‘Maritime Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz Must be Halted’

Reuters has picked up on the words of IRGC officer and member of Iranian parliament’s “Expediency Discernment Council” Mohsen Rezaee: “In response to the brutal aggression against Lebanon, maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must be halted immediately and a strong, decisive strike must be delivered against the entity.”

This perhaps represents a hardline faction approach, given clearly Tehran has held significant leverage and maintains de facto control of the Hormuz Strait. However, it does not yet appear the official government position, given also the first two vessels have passed through the waterway since the ceasefire was announced.

As we reported earlier Wednesday, The Liberia-flagged Daytona Beach, destined for the United Arab Emirates, crossed just before 8am UK time, while the Greek-owned NJ Earth followed about two hours later, with its destination undisclosed, the tracking platform Kpler showed.

Saudi Aramco Export Pipeline To Red Sea Struck

A huge, and not very ‘ceasefirey’ development in Saudi Arabia, per the FT (just as Hegseth was speaking): “A pumping station was hit at 1 p.m. local time, the people told FT. The attack was carried out by a drone and damage was being assessed, one of the people told FT Saudi Aramco, which owns and operates the pipeline.” FT continues, “The people said a pumping station, one of several along the 1,200km pipeline that has become an economic lifeline for the kingdom since the near closure of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, was hit at about 1pm local time on Wednesday.”

One Gulf based representative and analyst complains, “For a ceasefire, the fire does not seem to be ceasing. The UAE and Kuwait are under attack, and Iran says it is under attack too. Beyond the ceasefire itself, the bigger question is that the plan still looks unclear when it comes to what follows...”

The development pushed oil slightly up...

Pentagon Tries to Put a Bow on Operation Epic Fury: ‘Overwhelming Victory’

Hegseth in his Pentagon press briefing called the ceasefire an “overwhelming victory” for the United States and stated the military “stands ready” to ensure Iran complies with the agreement. He said US forces will still be “hanging around” the region, and further that Iran’s nuclear “dust” is being monitored, buried under the rubble, and that eventually the US will either take the enriched uranium or else it will be handed over.

“We stand ready in the background to ensure Iran upholds every reasonable term,” Hegseth said. Also Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Caine stated that all US objectives in Iran have been achieved. He hailed that US has destroyed Iran’s defense-industrial base, including over 80% of missile facilities gone, and its navy lies at the “bottom of the Arabian Sea”. It’s clear that after six weeks the Pentagon is trying to put a bow on Operation Epic Fury.

During the Q&A, there was a question - largely dodged by Hegseth - centered on wither the US has achieved “strategic” victory vs. merely tactical victory. That ultimately is the question.

Also, is there really ceasefire on the ground? But this is merely day one:

But Iran also sees this as Victory

The United States and Iran have announced a two-week suspension of all attacks, and Tehran reportedly agreed to allow safe transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. It all started with President Trump seizing on the last-minute olive branch plan offered by Pakistan’s prime minister, which urged a two week extension of the US deadline before massive obliteration bombings began, and in return Iran would agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has essentially declared victory and stated that upcoming talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday do not guarantee an end to the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given supportive lip service to the US decision but stated that Lebanon is excluded from the two-week ceasefire.

Latest from Trump on Truth Social:

Oil prices dropped rapidly after Trump announced the pause, with Brent crude trading just below $95 per barrel. Qatar’s Cabinet welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, stating it emphasizes “the necessity of immediately halting all hostile actions and practices that undermine regional stability, respect for state sovereignty, and the assurance of security for maritime passages, freedom of navigation, and international trade.”

Iran meanwhile is demanding stiff fees for ships passing through Hormuz during the ceasefire, and says it holds the final authority on which vessels get to pass. So now, in essense… stability in global energy flows depends on accommodating Iran AND it will likely get sanctions relief, per the deal on the table.

Iranian state media has featured celebratory scenes in the streets:

Ceasefire Hailed Internationally

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X that he held a “warm, substantive” conversation with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian. “I conveyed my deep appreciation for the wisdom and sagacity of the Iranian leadership in accepting Pakistan’s offer to host peace talks in Islamabad later this week to work jointly for the return of peace to the region,” he said.

“President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming negotiations and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts, while conveying his best wishes for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun welcomed the ceasefire, while Israel has instead asserted that Lebanon remains outside the agreement and continued strikes on the country.

To quote armchair war hawk Michael Weiss, A month ago Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Now the U.S. claims these are a feasible starting point for negotiations...

Pope Leo XIV praised the agreement as a “sign of real hope,” stating, “I welcome with satisfaction, and as a sign of real hope, the announcement of an immediate two-week truce. Only by returning to negotiations can we reach the end of the war,” during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

The International Atomic Energy Agency welcomed the ceasefire and signaled readiness to support a diplomatic resolution. Director General Rafael Grossi stated, “IAEA DG Grossi welcomes … a return to diplomacy aimed at negotiating a settlement on key issues including Iran’s nuclear program.” It added: “The IAEA stands ready to support these efforts through its indispensable safeguards and verification role.”

Attacks Continue? Hormuz Status

However, attacks on Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait continued on Wednesday, hours after the ceasefire announcement. Also, there’s as yet been no significant change in navigation traffic in the Strait of Hormuz today, per Bloomberg satellite data.

A global shipping industry group representing 130 companies and around 1,500 vessels stated that conditions in the Gulf remain unstable. CEO Knut Arild Hareide said, “We note the signals of a ceasefire, but the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains unresolved and unpredictable.”

“It is not yet clear under what conditions safe transit can be carried out. Shipowners are assessing the situation and will not resume transits until there is real security for safe passage,” Hareide added.

Will it hold?

Earlier, Denmark’s Maersk shipping company stated that the ceasefire announcement does not provide sufficient certainty to resume normal operations in the region.

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