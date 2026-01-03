This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Natalie Sandoval

No, it’s not just nostalgia. Music really is getting dumber.

Or lazier, at least. Musician and author Chris Dalla Riva tracked the percent of Billboard number one hits with a key change between 1960 and 2025.

You’ll note that even at their peak in the 1970s, songs with key changes still made up a minority of hits. Digestibility is king when it comes to mass consumption.

There is a precipitous decline in hit songs with key changes around the 2000s, with apparently zero between 2010-2015. Probably we can credit the lessening popularity of rock music, and the increasing popularity of rap music, for this trend. Hip-hop fell out of Billboard’s Top 40 — for the first time in decades — in October.

A key change is far from the only measure of musical complexity, and certainly can’t make up for a bad song. But modern pop certainly isn’t redeemed by overwhelming lyrical beauty. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” secured the seventh slot on Billboard’s 2024 Year-End Hot 100 chart with insights like: “Move it up, down, left, right, oh / Switch it up like Nintendo / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me espresso”

I’ll repeat: That’s that me, espresso. What does this mean? Who knows? Who cares? (Another Carpenter hit, “Please Please Please,” does feature a key change, which you can take as evidence that bad songs sometimes switch keys.)

Percentage of Billboard Hot 100 Number One Hits completely in 4/4, 1960 -2025. (Screenshot / Chris Dalla Riva)

We also can’t defend the complexity of pop music on the grounds that the most popular musicians are doing interesting things with time signatures. The percentage of Billboard Hot 100 Number One Hits that are completely in 4/4 time is nearly 100, and has been for quite some time, according to Dalla Riva.

Then you have TikTok, which incentivizes musicians to create repetitive songs with widely relatable lyrics, with a chorus shoved as close to the beginning as possible.

I see no reason why the race to the bottom shouldn’t continue.

