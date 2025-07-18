This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

After twelve days of chaos regarding the DOJ’s controversial Jeffrey Epstein release, President Trump on Thursday night called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”

President Trump is still calling the Epstein story a “scam.”

This prompted the Attorney General, who has been radio silent on the scandal and uproar she created, to respond.

Bondi says the DOJ move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

On Monday, Roger Stone called on President Trump to release the Epstein documents that Maurene Comey sealed from the public.

The Epstein case made headlines over the past week and it was not good for the DOJ, FBI or President Trump. It was a public relations disaster with many faithful shaking their heads and wondering what really is going on.

Roger Stone was a guest speaker at a TPUSA event in Florida this weekend. When he heard the news, he shared that he would have to redo his entire speech.

Stone presented on Sunday and in his speech Stone made a couple key statements that helped explain what was going on with the Epstein case and what should be done.

In regards to what is going on, Stone remarked that he believed Kash Patel was telling the truth when he shared that there were no Epstein records. Stone believes that the corrupt Biden regime, and in particular Christopher Wray destroyed the Epstein evidence.

Jim Comey’s daughter Maurene was fired earlier this week.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

