Health journalist and film producer Del Bigtree has just released his new film An Inconvenient Study, which follows Bigtree’s years-long exchange with Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, a doctor who is about as pro-vaccine as they come.

In 2016, Dr. Zervos crossed paths with Bigtree, who urged him to take on something public health had avoided for decades: a study comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

Dr. Zervos agreed, determined to prove Bigtree and other vaccine skeptics wrong. At the time, he vowed, “Whatever the results, they get published.”

Both the buried study and the film are now available for everyone to see.

Before diving into Zervos’s findings, the film laid out prior evidence raising serious questions about vaccine safety.

One striking example came from Dr. Peter Aaby. Once a vaccine believer, Dr. Aaby became a skeptic after discovering that the DTP vaccine he helped promote for African children led to 2.3 times higher mortality among the vaccinated.

Decades after launching the DTP program in Guinea-Bissau, Dr. Aaby realized only half the children there had received the shot — giving him a perfect comparative study between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The DTP vaccine did protect against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, but there was also more than a twofold increase in overall mortality. The results stunned Aaby, who now speaks openly about what he discovered.

“It’s important to recognize that no routine vaccine was tested for overall effect on mortality in randomized trials before being introduced. I guess most of you think that we know what our vaccines are doing. We don’t,” he now teaches.

The film then turned to Dr. Paul Thomas, who had his license suspended after publishing this study.

Dr. Thomas studied 3,324 children and found unvaccinated kids had fewer doctor visits and better health outcomes.

Here’s what his data showed:

• Fever – 9.1× higher in vaccinated

• Ear Pain – 3.4× higher

• Otitis Media (Ear Infections) – 2.9× higher

• Conjunctivitis – 2.4× higher

• Eye Disorders (Other) – 1.8× higher

• Asthma – 5.2× higher

• Allergic Rhinitis (Hay Fever) – 6.9× higher

• Sinusitis – 4.3× higher

• Breathing Issues – 2.9× higher

• Anemia – 5.5× higher

• Eczema – 4.5× higher

• Urticaria (Hives) – 2.1× higher

• Dermatitis – 1.4× higher

• Behavioral Issues – 4.1× higher

• Gastroenteritis – 4.7× higher

• Weight/Eating Disorders – 2.5× higher

• ADHD – 0 cases in the unvaccinated group

(Data based on how often children visited the doctor for each condition)

Instead of investigating his findings, the Oregon Medical Board suspended Dr. Thomas’s license just days after his study was published. Months later, the study was retracted.

This set the stage for the recurring problem behind the vax vs. unvax dilemma: these studies weren’t rejected for weak data — they were rejected because the data was unwelcome. Time and again, the findings were dismissed simply because they didn’t come from top-tier institutions or appear in major medical journals.

That reality led Bigtree to recruit Dr. Marcus Zervos to run such a study. Dr. Zervos was one of the leading infectious disease doctors in the country, and Henry Ford Health was a respected medical center with one of the nation’s largest patient databases.

Bigtree saw Dr. Zervos as the perfect candidate to conduct a large-scale vax vs. unvax study that could track children over time. He told Dr. Zervos this was his opportunity to prove the anti-vaxxers wrong — an angle that convinced him to take on the study.

Dr. Zervos agreed, and the study was completed in 2020. As Bigtree anticipated, the results were devastating for the vaccinated — but there was one major problem: Dr. Zervos chose not to publish the study.

In 2022, Bigtree convinced Dr. Zervos to sit down and explain why. Knowing the importance of the moment, he recorded the conversation on hidden camera.

There, Dr. Zervos openly admitted on tape why he chose not to publish the data. He said bluntly, “Publishing something like that, I might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

Here’s what the study revealed:

• Vaccinated children were 4.29 times more likely to have asthma.

• Three times higher risk for atopic diseases (like eczema).

• Nearly six times higher risk for autoimmune disorders — a category that includes over 80 different diseases.

• 5.5 times higher risk for neurodevelopmental disorders.

• 2.9 times more motor disabilities.

• 4.5 times more speech disorders.

• Three times more developmental delays.

• Six times more acute and chronic ear infections.

• In nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, there were zero cases of ADHD, diabetes, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

• The study’s conclusion is devastating. It states: “[I]n contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold INCREASE in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition when compared to children unexposed to vaccination.”

The film also highlighted a revealing graph that mirrors national data showing 54% of American children have at least one chronic condition.

Vaccinated kids: 57% chance of developing a chronic disease in the first 10 years of life.

Unvaccinated kids: Only 17%.

In simpler terms, the study showed that children who are vaccinated are more than three times more likely to have a chronic disease than unvaccinated children after a 10-year period.

That’s a result Bigtree says “should shock everyone.”

Read the study for yourself and watch the film at aninconvenientstudy.com

Share