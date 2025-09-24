This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Senior Justice Department investigator Glenn Prager revealed Jeffrey Epstein was “CIA” and confirmed that rapes occurred while Bill Clinton was on the private plane.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released audio of Glenn Prager discussing the DOJ’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Prager served as an Inspector overseeing sensitive investigations involving the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, US Marshals Service, ATF and the US Attorney’s Offices.

Glenn Prager was overheard at a Phoenix airport dropping Epstein bombshells.

“I’ve interviewed all the victims, There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others,” Glenn Prager was overheard saying at a Phoenix airport.

“While the Clintons were on the plane, while Bill Clinton was on the plane, there were rapes that occurred.

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel,” he added.

Glenn Prager said Epstein was CIA.

“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant,” he said.

The Justice Department responded to the O’Keefe Media Group’s explosive reporting.

“This individual worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago. He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate. It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit,” a DOJ spokesperson said.

