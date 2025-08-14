This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Investigative journalist John Solomon has uncovered a smoking-gun email from Obama’s Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates explicitly ordering FBI agents to shut down a criminal corruption probe into the Clinton Foundation.

Thanks to Judicial Watch, the American public was made aware of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Hillary Clinton conducted official business on a non-government server so she could hide her Clinton Foundation pay-to-play while she was head of the Department of State.

According to emails obtained by Judicial Watch, Hillary Clinton gave preferential treatment to Clinton Foundation donors while she was Secretary of State.

In fact, Judge Royce Lamberth previously said Clinton’s use of private emails was “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

Now, according to John Solomon, the investigation, quietly running in New York, Washington, D.C., and Little Rock, was reportedly a fully predicated criminal case examining whether Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, ran a pay-to-play influence racket.

According to Solomon, FBI agents had reason to believe foreign nationals and other deep-pocketed donors bought access and favors from the State Department in exchange for massive contributions to the Clinton Foundation, all while the Obama DOJ looked the other way.

At the time, then–FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whose wife took campaign cash from a Clinton ally while he personally attended the meeting to solicit the funds, allegedly locked down the investigation, ordering that no action be taken without his personal approval.

Four separate U.S. Attorneys’ offices under Obama were approached by FBI agents for help with subpoenas, grand juries, and evidence gathering. Three of the four refused outright.

The most damning piece, however, according to John Solomon, is the document uncovered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

In it, Deputy AG Sally Yates directly instructs the FBI to “shut it down” the Clinton Foundation investigation, effectively granting the Clintons immunity from further scrutiny during the 2016 election cycle.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

According to Solomon, several prosecutors have now stepped forward and are willing to cooperate with Congress and Trump-aligned investigators.

Patel reportedly has more explosive emails from Obama-era officials, which he intends to turn over to lawmakers.

John Solomon:

Tonight, we’re going to tell you about the other Clinton investigation — one that was running in three separate FBI offices: New York, Washington, and Little Rock. It was a predicated criminal investigation that was examining whether Hillary Clinton ran a pay-to-play scheme that delivered favors from her perch as Secretary of State, while foreigners and others paid large sums of money to her family foundation — the Clinton Foundation — run by Bill Clinton and their daughter, eventually Chelsea Clinton. Three separate agencies, three separate bureaus — offices of the FBI — believed they had predicated evidence to pursue. But every time they tried to move the ball down the road in the shadows of the 2016 election, they got shut down. I mean, they got shut down at the highest levels of their agency. Andrew McCabe, the Deputy Director — a man who potentially had a conflict of interest with Hillary Clinton; his wife got money from Hillary Clinton’s former allies to run for a Virginia State Senate seat — attended the meeting where that assistance was solicited. He eventually was conflicted out, but not before he gave the order to his agents that: You won’t investigate or do anything on this unless I approve it. Downstream from them, four different U.S. Attorneys’ offices under Barack Obama were asked for help by the agents. Agents need help. We need a grand jury. We need to get evidence. We want to move the case down the road. All three of those four offices told the agents: You’re on your own. We will not assist you in your pursuit of criminal charges against Hillary Clinton. Then, perhaps the most extraordinary statement in the document — that we are going to show you on screen now — the Deputy Attorney General for Barack Obama, Sally Yates, explicitly told the FBI: Shut it down, meaning the corruption probes of Hillary Clinton. Think about this: while Donald Trump was out on the campaign trail chanting Lock her up, maybe there was a good reason to lock up Hillary Clinton — he would argue that every night — the Obama Justice Department was telling the FBI agents who also thought there might be a reason to lock up Hillary Clinton: Shut it down. Remember those words. […] But one last piece of note before I bring in Amanda: we have now confirmed tonight there are some prosecutors who have come forward and are willing to cooperate with Attorney General Pam Bondi and, of course, FBI Director Kash Patel — who found this document. He found this document based on some whistleblowers that Just the News had. He went and got it. He has other emails that he’s going to be turning over to Congress that I think will further this narrative. This is the beginning. But we told you this was a double-headed scandal. The first part was pursuing false allegations against Republicans. The second was forming a protection racket around Democrats — a racket around Democrats like Hillary Clinton and the Biden family and others, including Joe Biden himself, when it came to classified documents.

WATCH:

It can be recalled that Joe Biden’s Justice Department formally shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation in August of 2021 after the FBI suddenly dropped their probes.

“In August 2021, the F.B.I. received what is known as a declination memo from prosecutors and as a result considered the matter closed,” The New York Times reported.

And all the evidence is forever destroyed!

Read more about that here.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share