The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Carl Eric Scott's avatar
Carl Eric Scott
1h

Good. Reckoning for a crime-spree from the 1990s, though it continued on and on.

But any Reckoning for the crimes of the 2020s from this Trump administration?

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