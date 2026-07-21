This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Customs officers spent three days building a border examination for the man at the center of the COVID origins fight - until Biden’s FBI put a stop to it with a single email.

On February 2, 2021, a national targeting security specialist at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center circulated a referral to colleagues across the agency. The subject was Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, scheduled to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport three days later aboard Qatar Airways flight 701 from Doha, arriving 2:25 p.m. He was returning from the World Health Organization’s mission to Wuhan investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

The referral asked that Daszak be considered for a Tactical Terrorism Response Team examination - a secondary inspection that can include questioning and a review of electronic devices. Which, now we know, never happened.

Senator Rand Paul, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released the underlying records Monday. They show CBP flagged Daszak as “an extremely high person of interest,” built out a formal targeting event, and then stood down two days before his flight at the request of the FBI’s New York Field Office.

What The Targeting Package Says

According to the materials, officers noted Daszak’s affiliation with Zhengli Shi - the WIV virologist known as “Bat Woman” - and that EcoHealth and Daszak had been working with her for more than fifteen years. They listed him as principal investigator on two NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases grants: 1U01AI151797-01, “Understanding Risk of Zoonotic Viruses Emergence in EID Hotspots of Southeast Asia,” and 2R01AI110964-06, “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,” running June 2014 through June 2024. A search of the latter grant, the officers wrote, returned 19 publications, many authored by Shi - who listed the grant on her own resume despite not appearing as a principal investigator on it.

The assessment that has drawn the most attention is blunter: “Much of the funding DASZAK receives is put towards gain of function research.” The officers defined the term in the document itself as experimentation aiming to increase a pathogen’s transmissibility or virulence.

They also flagged EcoHealth’s contracts with the Department of Homeland Security’s Chemical and Biological Threat Division, noting that much of what the organization studied was likely subject to nondisclosure agreements or export controls - a live concern for someone crossing a border. And they noted NIH had publicly asked Daszak to retrieve the original type-specimen WIV used for genetic analysis and return it to the United States, along with explaining aspects of the collaboration including cell phone data.

The Questions They Planned To Ask

The request section reads like a deposition outline. Why was Daszak chosen for the WHO team? Where in China did he go, and where did he stay? Did the team visit the WIV - and if so, which areas did it inspect, and whom did it meet? Did it visit the Chinese Center for Disease Control? Did it meet any other Chinese government officials?

Then the physical questions. Did Daszak collect biological samples during the trip? Was he traveling with any? Had he mailed samples back to the United States? Had he taken materials with him to China? Had he maintained contact with anyone at the WIV, and if so, how often and about what?

The final line asks about the purpose of separate travel between January 4 and January 7, 2021 - a trip the documents do not otherwise explain.

‘Please Disregard Request For Inspection’

On February 4 at 12:16 p.m., a CBP deputy chief officer serving as the agency’s Joint Terrorism Task Force liaison sent a message to a long list of recipients, the addresses now redacted. It was brief. “Please be advised FBI New York requested we do not stop the subject below.”

The subject line of the referral chain was amended to read “DISREGARD.” A follow-up instructed colleagues to disregard the inspection request and said the subject would be routed elsewhere for any requests. The National Targeting Center’s own summary of the episode closes the matter in eight words: “FBI requested not to stop subject. No further NTC action.”

The documents do not say why. No rationale appears anywhere in the release. An FBI request of this kind can reflect an active investigation the bureau does not want disturbed, an interest in protecting sources or methods, or a separate arrangement already in place. None of that is in the record, and Paul’s release does not claim to know. Fox News reported that the bureau did not respond to its request for comment.

Nor are these classified records, despite some coverage describing them that way. The pages carry a Law Enforcement Sensitive / For Official Use Only caveat - restricted handling, but unclassified.

The Man In The Targeting Package

Daszak was then president of EcoHealth Alliance, the New York nonprofit that routed NIH funding to bat coronavirus work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and one of ten members of the WHO team whose selection drew criticism at the time given his financial and professional entanglement with the lab the mission was meant to examine.

What the WHO team’s critics did not know at the time was the full contents of a proposal Daszak had assembled three years earlier. In March 2018, EcoHealth submitted a $14.2 million bid to DARPA titled “Defusing the Threat of Bat-borne Coronaviruses” - DEFUSE - with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Ralph Baric’s lab at UNC-Chapel Hill, and several other partners. The proposal set out plans to build full-length infectious clones of bat SARS-related coronaviruses, to screen for receptor binding domains suited to human cells, and to insert proteolytic cleavage sites into bat coronavirus spike proteins, testing the results in mice engineered to carry human receptors. Early drafts later obtained under FOIA show the authors were specifically interested in furin cleavage sites at the S1/S2 junction. DARPA rejected the bid, citing in part gain-of-function concerns. The following year, a novel bat-derived coronavirus carrying a furin cleavage site at precisely that junction began infecting people in Wuhan - a feature absent from every closely related sarbecovirus catalogued to date.

DEFUSE never officially became public through Daszak. It surfaced in September 2021, when the online research group DRASTIC obtained leaked copies and The Intercept published an account - eight months after the WHO mission he sat on had returned from Wuhan, and seven months after CBP’s targeting package was quietly shelved. Daszak’s defense has been consistent and narrow: “The DARPA proposal was not funded. Therefore, the work was not done. Simple.” EcoHealth has argued the project required a budget and multi-lab coordination it never received, so the experiments could not have been performed. The counter-case is equally specific: internal drafts show Daszak advising Baric and Shi that he wanted the proposal to emphasize the American side of the work to keep DARPA “comfortable,” even though WIV would do much of it - and separately, virologist Kristian Andersen, a prominent advocate of natural origin, has argued the formal proposal specified cleavage sites at a different position on the spike than the one SARS-CoV-2 carries. None of that was disclosed while Daszak was helping investigate the lab in question.

What followed is now well documented. After the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic found EcoHealth had failed to report gain-of-function experiments at WIV, ignored oversight requests, and filed a required research report two years late, HHS suspended the organization’s funding in May 2024 and opened debarment proceedings. In January 2025 it formally debarred both EcoHealth and Daszak personally for five years. EcoHealth terminated his employment effective January 6, 2025, and the organization is now defunct. Daszak has never been charged with a crime, has consistently denied wrongdoing, and has argued the investigations were politically driven. He now heads Nature Health Global, a nonprofit working on ecological research and pandemic prevention.

The intelligence picture also moved. The FBI assessed with moderate confidence that a laboratory incident was the likely origin; the Department of Energy reached the same conclusion with low confidence. Last year the White House published a comprehensive origins report naming a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research as the most likely explanation.

The Reading Room - And What Comes Next Week

“They told the public a COVID lab leak ‘wasn’t plausible,’” Paul wrote on X. “Their own private messages say otherwise. Today I’m launching The Reading Room where the public can review records related to my ongoing investigation - not just conclusions but the actual documents.” He added: “This isn’t the whole story. It’s the start of one.” The archive sits at paul.senate.gov/readingroom and will be updated on a rolling basis.

The timing is not incidental. As Just The News noted, the documents landed just over a week before Anthony Fauci is scheduled to testify before Paul’s committee on whether he misled Congress about NIAID funding for gain-of-function work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

One detail in the file is easy to miss. The email chain was forwarded internally on September 3, 2025 - four and a half years after the fact, and presumably in response to the committee’s records demand. Whatever the FBI’s reason for calling off the stop in February 2021, it stayed inside CBP’s system until a Senate chairman went looking for it.

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