The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

This warmongering neocon pig should swing from a yardarm.

He's an example of the worst of American exceptionalism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture