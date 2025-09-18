This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In a shocking turn of events that has shaken the very foundations of democracy, Jimmy Kimmel got fired for saying something incredibly distasteful.

Leftists across the country have taken to the streets, well Bluesky, to proclaim that America has now officially descended into a Nazi fascist dictatorship.

The catalyst? The cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night talk show that, in the deranged minds of TDS riddled retards, served as the moral compass of the nation.

Exactly who the extorting fascists are is unclear.

In the end it didn’t the authoritarian takeover didn’t come in the form of martial law or an end to posse comitatus, it was a talk show host being told it’s not ok to spread flat out lies about deadly serious topics instead of telling jokes and interviewing Chris Hemsworth.

We must’ve missed that ‘joke’.

These people are absolute clowns.

Again, being employed as an entertainer isn’t a Constitutional right.

If you’re not entertaining AND you’re slandering people and lying expect to be out of a job on TV. Trump had nothing to do with it.

You haven’t seen any of his comedy then.

ABC/Disney didn’t capitulate to anyone, they literally made the decision to fire Kimmel themselves.

