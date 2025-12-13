The WHO wants your child tracked from birth—and will punish you if you don’t comply.

In a shocking move, the WHO is pushing a global digital ID system that registers every newborn’s vaccine status and follows them for life.

Maria Zeee warns this isn’t hypothetical—it’s already underway. Parents are being chased across state lines for refusing the shot.

Now imagine your bank account is frozen because you ignored a government-issued “reminder to vaccinate.”

This isn’t about health. It’s about control.

The endgame is a global digital prison that governs every aspect of your life.

An extremely disturbing bulletin was published recently and barely anyone is talking about it.

In a document published in the October Bulletin of the World Health Organization, funded by the Gates Foundation, the WHO is proposing a globally interoperable digital identity infrastructure that permanently tracks every individual’s vaccination status from birth.

The proposed system will track things like socioeconomic data such as household income, ethnicity, and religion. It deploys artificial intelligence for identifying and targeting the unreached and combating misinformation, and enables governments to use vaccination records as prerequisites for education, travel, and other services.

We’ve warned about this being the agenda for many years, and now it’s on paper—and it’s happening now.

We’ll go through everything you need to know.

Maria Zeee opened with a sobering breakdown of Agenda 2030, explaining that it has nothing to do with climate goals—and everything to do with building a digital control grid around humanity.

She made it clear that phrases like “The Great Reset,” “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” and “Digital Age” aren’t separate concepts. They’re all part of the same sweeping plan to digitize human life from every angle. And at the core of that system, she warned, is digital ID.

“This is the linchpin,” she said. Without it, the elites can’t enforce compliance, tie your behavior to your currency, or restrict access to goods and services.

She pointed to documents from the World Economic Forum that lay it out plainly: digital ID will be required for trade, healthcare, civic participation—even for what you’re allowed to eat.

“They want programmable currency controlled by AI,” she warned. And without digital ID, “there are no consequences for what you do with that currency.”

“This is the ultimate control system. It is a digital prison.”

Watch Maria’s full report here.

#ad: A lot of people feel uneasy about crypto because it sounds complicated. But what’s really driving interest isn’t speculation—it’s frustration. People are tired of watching their savings lose value while traditional plans crawl.

That’s why more Americans are turning to crypto and BlockTrustIRA. You don’t have to trade coins or learn charts. The system does the work—analyzing the market, protecting your downside, and helping your savings grow at a pace stocks can’t match.

All you have to do is live your life while your portfolio grows.

Learn more at DailyPulseCrypto.com and schedule your free consultation with a crypto expert today.

Schedule Your Free Consultation

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Next, Maria turned to one of the most dystopian elements of the WHO proposal: tracking people for life, starting at birth.

Quoting directly from the bulletin, she explained that newborns would be automatically entered into a national vaccine registry the moment their birth is recorded. That record would be linked to personally identifiable information, allowing authorities to compile lists of “unvaccinated children” and trigger follow-ups.

Those follow-ups, she warned, “will eventually come with consequences.”

She described a future where refusing to vaccinate a child could result in frozen bank accounts, restricted access to essential services, or direct state intervention.



This isn’t theoretical, she emphasized. Versions of this are already unfolding, with parents being chased across state lines for declining vaccines.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

Maria uncovered another disturbing layer of the plan: vaccine records won’t exist in isolation—they’ll be tied directly to your socioeconomic profile.

“Income, ethnicity, religion—those are now part of your compliance file,” she said.

Reading straight from the WHO document, she pointed to plans for “monitoring vaccination coverage by socioeconomic status” and warned this isn’t just about public health. It lays the groundwork for profiling, discrimination, and selective enforcement on a global scale.

“Once they know your income and religion, they can engineer who gets what—and who doesn’t,” she warned.

This isn’t about medicine, she emphasized. It’s about building an international system that categorizes and controls people based on belief, identity, and financial class.

“This is demographic stratification attached to a compliance database.”

Watch Maria’s full report here.

#ad: You are not powerless. For 5,000 years, gold and silver have acted as a financial safe haven through every major crisis. They can’t be printed, diluted, or frozen — and in a storm like this, that matters.



That’s why Genesis Gold Group just released a brand-new Financial Storm Survival Guide, breaking down what’s happening in the economy and what you can do right now to protect yourself.



Arm yourself with knowledge and get your free Financial Storm Survival Guide right now at DailyPulseGold.com.

Claim Your Free Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

She went on to expose the chilling consequences of the WHO’s AI-driven enforcement model.

This technology, she explained, won’t just “identify the unreached”—a euphemism for the non-compliant. It will actively reshape human behavior, monitoring what you eat, predicting your health needs, and cracking down on anything it deems “misinformation.”

But it doesn’t stop at recommendations. The system is built to enforce obedience, using preloaded data to justify whatever outcome it wants.

“When meat and dairy are banned, the AI will blame you for poor nutrition,” she said. From there, the solution is always the same: more injections.

Maria made it clear—this is the future of Agenda 2030. A world where compliance is automated, behavior is micromanaged, and every decision is dictated by elite-designed algorithms.

“Those lack of nutrients mean that we need additional vaccines.”

Watch Maria’s full report here.

One of the most unsettling moments in the report featured Bill Gates speaking openly about gene editing—not just in animals, but in humans too.

She drew a direct line between his vaccine investments and his larger vision of rewriting biology, pointing out how casually he talks about modifying human genetics alongside livestock.

“With cows you can just vaccinate them, change the genetics,” Gates said in the clip.

Maria didn’t hold back. “Imagine what we can do to you, human being.”

She framed this as the true endgame—vaccines as tools of control, not health, and humanity itself as the target of reprogramming.

“So human being, you are just like cattle. We can just vaccinate you and edit your genes.”

Watch Maria’s full report here.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Maria closed the episode with a thunderous warning: the fight against digital ID isn’t just one issue—it’s the issue that determines everything else.

She laid out real-world examples of people being debanked and locked out of essential services, explaining how a fully integrated digital ID could decide whether you’re allowed to work, access electricity, or even exist in society. Once this system is embedded, there’s no opting out—not from banking, employment, or speech.

“This is the number one battle humanity has ever faced,” she said. “Because once digital ID is in place, every other issue becomes impossible to even talk about.”

She warned that governments and tech companies are already working hand in hand to quietly install this infrastructure—and the window to stop it is closing fast.

Her final message couldn’t have been more urgent.

“If digital ID is implemented, then all of the other issues going on in the world become impossible to discuss.”

Please share this report with everyone you know. Help people understand the insidious nature of this agenda—and how profoundly it will shape their lives if they don’t start paying attention now.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full report below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full report below:

Share