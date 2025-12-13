The Vigilant Fox

Kelly Reardon
3h

https://tdefender.substack.com/p/chd-asks-fda-to-revoke-covid-vaccine-licenses-petition

"Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke the licenses for all Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, CHD filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA and is urging the public, including healthcare workers, parents and military members, to submit comments on the petition."

Here's the direct link to submit a comment to the FDA about CHD's petition:

https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-6831-0001

Stephen Kirtland
41m

It's not shocking to anyone who has been paying attention for the last thirty or forty years. We know what they intend and have intended all along. There is a seed of evil in human beings that flourishes when prosperity and acclaim nourish the soul more than does spiritual growth. From detritus we are made, and to detritus we return in futility and finality. Without God as our focus and guide, the evil in which our nature is steeped becomes our primary motivation. Yes, I know that "religion" has been the cause of much evil in this world; I once cursed God in anger and tears for allowing "the killing fields" of Cambodia to occur. The evil of fanaticism is not driven by religion or any other creed or philosophy; it is that spiritual disease of human souls that chooses "by any means necessary" over genuine spiritual evolution that leads to the dehumanizing of mankind. In a futile attempt to drown out the anguish of the soul, dehumanizers and dehumanized, both, become radical partisans of evil.

In the Word of God, we can find both the warning and the cure. These things must occur before the fulfillment of the Kingdom of God. Rejoice in trial, because it brings the day of our final Salvation closer.

