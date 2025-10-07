This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Loftus

In the wake of a devastating fire that burned a circuit court judge’s home to the ground, Democrats briefly attempted to spin a conspiracy that a right-wing extremist, inspired by the Trump administration, had committed an arson attack.

However, their theory, at least at the time of writing, appears to have gone up in flames.

South Carolina Judge Diane Goodstein’s home was destroyed over the weekend as she was out walking her dogs. Her husband, former Democratic State Sen. Arnold Goodstein, their son, and a third person were in the home at the time of the fire, but thankfully escaped using an upstairs balcony and window. Goodstein issued a temporary injunction against the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) in September that blocked the administration from accessing voter registration data as part of their crackdown on non-citizen voting. The ruling was later reversed by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Democrats quickly made political hay.

Here’s Gavin Newsom’s communications director, Izzy Gardon:

“Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?” Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman wrote on X.

Former Biden aide Neera Tanden said, “We need to get to the bottom of what happened here but this happened hours after Stephen Miller attacked judges for insurrection.”

Liberal writer Wajahat Ali:

Other liberal X accounts joined in:

But their narrative was shot down — at least for now. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Division (SCLED) ruled out arson.

“At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement Monday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. “SLED Agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion.”

Keel added, “I urge our citizens, elected officials, and members of the press to exercise good judgment and not share information that has not been verified.”

That means you, Izzy Gardon, Dan Goldman, Neera Tanden, and man whose name I cannot pronounce.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

