This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A DoorDash driver has been accused of pepper-spraying a food order that left a customer choking.

A blue-haired DoorDash driver was caught on a Ring camera pepper-spraying an Arby’s order before walking away.

The incident happened just after midnight on December 7 in northern Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

Mark Cardin told WFIE that his wife immediately began choking and gasping for air after she had a few bites of her food.

“I noticed my wife had starting eating and she started choking and gasping, and after she had a couple bites of her food she actually threw up,” Mark Cardin said.

This is when Mark pulled his Ring camera footage and saw the driver pepper-spray his food order after placing it on the doorstep.

“I had a look at the bag and seen that there was some kind of spray or something,” Mark said.

#ad: Feel like your drive and energy aren’t what they used to be? Looking for a natural boost without relying on injections?

That’s where Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support comes in.

As men age, testosterone levels decline, impacting endurance, focus, confidence, and overall vitality.

Global Healing’s liquid formula is designed to naturally support healthy hormone balance, enhance stamina, and reignite your performance—physically and mentally.

Don’t let age slow you down. Get your vitality back with Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support.

Unlock Your Full Potential

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

“The bag had been tampered with. So I pulled up my doorbell camera and seen that the lady who dropped the food off had actually tampered with it on purpose for some reason.”

Mark Cardin said he contacted DoorDash and received a refund.

He also contacted the local Sheriff’s office.

“I definitely want to see her prosecuted,” Mark said.

The DoorDash driver has not been charged with any crimes yet, however, she could be facing up to a class 5 felony, WFIE reported.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share