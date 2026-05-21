The Vigilant Fox

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Silverbullitt's avatar
Silverbullitt
3h

Hotez is a special kind of evil. When the shots were about to be rolled out he questioned their safety and efficacy in a public (Senate?) hearing. A few weeks later he was extolling their virtues with gushing enthusiasm. Turns out Dr. H. received a multi-million dollar grant for his school (Baylor) from Fauci's NIAID for his about face.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
3h

The problem I have with doctors is their inability to make a connection. They line you up in little rooms and make you wait when you’re already sick. Sometimes for an hour and this is after waiting for 15 minutes to an hour to get into that little room.

A nurse will come and ask what’s wrong, write stuff down. And then you wait.

Doc only spends five minutes with you, and ask the same questions the nurse asked. Did he not look at the notes?

This has been going on for years.

The only way I’d ever see a doctor is in an emergency life threatening situation.

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