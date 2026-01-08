This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ireland Owens

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration is moving to ban major investors from buying up single-family homes in the US in an attempt to lower house prices.

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that former President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have caused “record high inflation,” which has caused the “American Dream” to become “increasingly out of reach for far too many people.”

“For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream. It was the reward for working hard, and doing the right thing, but now, because of the Record High Inflation caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress, that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans,” Trump wrote in the social media post. “It is for that reason, and much more, that I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it.”

“People live in homes, not corporations,” the president emphasized.

Major global asset manager Blackstone’s stock slid 7.3% during early Wednesday afternoon following Trump’s announcement, MarketScreener reported. Blackstone was notably the largest private-equity apartment owner in the U.S. last year with over 230,000 units, according to a Private Equity Stakeholder Project report released in April 2025.

“Fully support this,” Republican Indiana Sen. Jim Banks wrote in a Wednesday post to X in response to Trump’s announcement.

Meanwhile, Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller wrote in a Wednesday post to X responding to the president’s announcement that she is planning to “introduce this legislation in the House and ensure Congress delivers for American families.”

During Biden’s term, inflation reached record highs, peaking at 9.1% in July 2022. Some American households also reportedly faced surging home prices under Biden’s watch.

Additionally, the average price of a single family home in the U.S. decreased to $409,200 in November 2025, down from $414,900 the month prior, according to National Association of Realtors data compiled by Trading Economics. U.S. single family home prices notably hit a record high of $432,700 in June 2025, Trading Economics reported.

The White House and Blackstone did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

