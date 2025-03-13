This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

There’s a new weird leftist talking point that President Trump is hiding from the media because they’re great at holding him to account… or something.

This despite Trump literally holding press conferences and answering reporters’ questions inside the Oval Office practically every day.

CNN host Kaitlin Collins claimed that Trump is purposefully keeping away the press because the economy is “tanking.”

Literally within minutes of Collins saying this on air, Trump was again taking questions from reporters.

They don’t even pretend to be telling the truth anymore, they just count on their brain dead audience believing everything they say without question.

And they do.

Add to this the fact that Joe Biden was hidden away from the media so much to the point that many people really thought he had died at one time.

They had handlers walking around him to try and hide him.

They did the same with Kamala Harris when it became apparent she was the worst candidate imaginable.

CNN said it was all a conspiracy theory.

But, yeah, Trump is hiding, OK?

