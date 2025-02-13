Bill O’Reilly made a stunning prediction Wednesday night on NewsNation’s Cuomo: Donald Trump is going to destroy NY Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. And Trump may just have an unlikely ally to make that goal a reality.

O’Reilly claimed that New York Mayor Adams “knows where the bodies are buried” when it comes to James and Bragg, the two figures who aggressively pursued Trump in court. What he means by this is Adams may hold damaging information that could help Trump turn the tables on the prosecutors who have relentlessly targeted him.

NY Attorney General Letitia James. Photo: Shutterstock / Ben Von Klemperer

“I’m going to predict it here. He [Trump] will bring down Letitia James and Alvin Bragg because they went on a crusade to destroy him. And President Trump is not a forgiving man,” O’Reilly declared.

WATCH:

O’Reilly stopped short of confirming that Adams is actively cooperating, saying, “I’m not reporting it to be true, but it kind of makes sense.” Still, the claim raises major questions: Does Adams have dirt on James and Bragg? And if so, what is Trump planning?

Mayor Eric Adams. Photo: Shutterstock / Ron Adar

Trump has made it clear that he sees James and Bragg’s lawsuits as politically motivated lawfare. James’ civil case led to a nearly half-billion-dollar penalty against Trump, while Bragg indicted him over hush money payments, resulting in a conviction on 34 felony counts. Both cases were seen as direct efforts to cripple Trump politically and financially ahead of the 2024 election.

Now, Trump appears to be fighting back at the state level, with O’Reilly noting that Illinois and New York could see their federal funding cut—a move that would devastate their budgets. O’Reilly explained that the Justice Department is reportedly holding up $8 billion in grants that were set to flow into New York, a state already drowning in financial trouble.

O’Reilly also suggested that California Governor Gavin Newsom is next on Trump’s hit list, implying that the legal and political pressure won’t stop with New York.

“The big power is Newsom in California. Newsom’s next. Hey, Gavin, they’re coming for you,” he warned.

California Governor Gavin Newsom. Photo: Shutterstock / Ringo Chiu

With Adams’ alleged knowledge of behind-the-scenes corruption, the tide may be turning against the very people who sought to take Trump down. As the saying goes, “f around and find out.”

President Donald Trump. Photo: Shutterstock / Chip Somodevilla

