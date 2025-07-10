This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

Former primetime Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has claimed in a recent interview with Chris Cuomo that President Trump explained his rationale to him for why the Epstein Files must not be released.

In the interview with News Nation, Cuomo asked O’Reilly what his view was on the Trump administration’s “botched” Epstein file rollout.

O’Reilly responded, “I talked to President Trump, man-to-man, eye-to-eye, on St. Patrick’s Day about this. And he said, ‘There are a lot of names associated with Epstein that had nothing to do with Epstein’s conduct.”

O’Reilly added, “They maybe had lunch with them or maybe had some correspondence for one thing or another.”

“Those people are destroyed, because there’s not going to be any context. The media doesn’t care about context, so you can’t do that. You can’t destroy a human being by putting out the files, whatever they may be,” concluded O’Reilly.

Interestingly, Barron Trump’s close friend Bo Loudon shared the interview clip.

WATCH:

Per The Hill:

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said he discussed the Jeffrey Epstein case in March with President Trump, who told him there are “a lot of names associated” with the disgraced financier for innocuous reasons. “I talked to President Trump, man-to-man, eye-to-eye, on St. Patrick’s Day about this. … And he said — and I agree — ‘There are a lot of names associated with Epstein that had nothing to do with Epstein’s conduct,’” O’Reilly said Wednesday during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Cuomo.” “They maybe had lunch with them or maybe had some correspondence for one thing or another,” he told host Chris Cuomo.“If that name gets out,” O’Reilly continued, “those people are destroyed, because there’s not going to be any context. Media doesn’t care about context, so, you can’t do that. You can’t destroy a human being by putting out the files, whatever they may be.”

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

O’Reilly’s claims are very similar to what Trump shared in an interview with Fox News before being elected.

When Fox & Friends hosts asked if he planned to release the JFK files, he clearly responded, “Yes.”

However, when they asked if he planned to release the Epstein files, he said “Yeah” but added “That less so, because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if there’s phony stuff in there.”

WATCH:

Watch O’Reilly’s full interview with Cuomo here:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share