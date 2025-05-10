Screenshot from Bill Maher’s “Real Time.”

Bill Maher just dropped a brutal reality check on Democrats, saying they’re doomed if things don’t change soon.

But before that happened, a young guest pointed to a separate issue within the Democratic Party.

Maher’s Real Time opened with an interview with David Hogg, the youngest person ever elected as a DNC vice chair.

David is not someone most conservatives agree with on much, but he dropped a surprisingly good take on why Democrats are bleeding voters.

The answer? They’re no longer the party of fun.

He got a huge reaction from Bill Maher after saying Democrats need to reconnect with young men who just want to “get laid and have fun” without walking on eggshells.

He said the parties have flipped. Democrats are now the snobs who judge your every move, whereas Republicans are much less rigid.

“What I think happened last election is younger men—they would rather vote for somebody who they don’t completely agree with, they don’t feel judged by, than somebody who they do agree with, that they feel like they have to walk on eggshells around constantly because they’re going to be judged or ostracized or excommunicated.”

And because of that, young men are walking away.

“Nobody is perfect. But ultimately, what we have to do here is figure out how to bring people back in and work towards the bigger goal of advancing the future of this country and helping young people especially get by, so that they’re able to focus on their lives and getting with a young woman or something like that, instead of how are they going to pay their rent, for example, or how are they working their two jobs.

“Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun.”

Maher clapped, stood up, and shook Hogg’s hand after that comment.

Got Parasites? Or Something More Troubling?

Everyone’s talking about ivermectin and fenbendazole—but there’s a more natural way to support your body’s cleansing and immune functions when it matters most.

Paratrex II from Global Healing is formulated with plant-based, immune-supporting ingredients that help maintain healthy detox pathways and promote overall wellness.

This premium formula is crafted to support your body’s natural ability to eliminate harmful byproducts while promoting a clean, balanced environment within.

If you’re feeling sluggish or off track, it may be time to reset.

Click here to support your body’s natural detox.

Use code VFOX for 10% off.

NOTE: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Then came the monologue—and this one was brutal. Maher unleashed a scathing critique of what he sees as a massive problem within the Democratic Party: young people who despise their own country.

He rattled off some jaw-dropping stats, then looked straight into the camera and said they “have no perspective.”

“Less than 1 in 4 Democrats under 30 say they’re proud to be an American. Fifty-four percent say they’re embarrassed by it. Embarrassed like America is your mom picking you up at school? You’re embarrassed to be an American?

“Well, guess what? The feeling’s mutual because you have no perspective,” Maher rebuked.

Maher didn’t stop there. He called out progressive rallies where the American flag is disrespected, and the Palestinian flag is cheered instead.

“At an AOC Bernie Sanders rally in Idaho last month, someone threw a Palestinian flag over an American flag, and the crowd erupted in approval,” Maher said with disgust.

“What should have happened after that is one of the adults on stage should have told their young, loyal followers, this is not a symbol of freedom. This is [the American flag].”

Then came a warning to Democrats about where their base is headed.

“The problem is, the energy of the party is with the young—and the young are with the terrorists. That’s not good. So talk to your children and remind them: you don’t really want to live like your heroes in Hamas,” Maher said, before dropping this reality check:

“All the sh*t you [young liberals] do all day, it was all made in America. Your smartphone, your Grubhub, your freedom to b*tch about America. That’s all American stuff. You tell your phone you want a milkshake, and a guy brings it to your house. Please, you couldn’t survive a week living in Intifadaville.”

Watch the full monologue below:

Share