This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Bill Maher recently sat for an interview with National Public Radio and criticized the organization as ‘extreme far left’ right to the face of their own journalist, who seem a bit taken back by the suggestion.

Maher is right, of course. It’s why conservatives have been calling for the defunding of tax dollars to NPR for years.

One need look no further than NPR’s now famous non-coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop to know where NPR stands politically.

Maher deserves credit for calling them out.

Breitbart News reports:

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher scolded NPR as being “different from what it used to be” and a news network that’s now “on the far extreme of the left.” Maher made his critical comments about NPR to NPR host Steve Inskeep during the network’s latest episode of Newsmakers. “The audience is a little more diverse than you might think,” Inskeep said when Maher alluded to the left-leaning of the NPR audience. “Really? I’m surprised you even had me on!” Maher responded. “What I always want people to do but it’s so hard to get people to do these days is just engage with argument,” Maher told Inskeep. “You can hate me, whatever, for whatever your reasons — you know, I’m too old, whatever I am. Are you engaging with the argument? Tell me if I’m wrong about something. And then we’re gonna be cool.” “But that’s not what either extreme does in this country anymore,” Maher continued. “And maybe I’m wrong, but I think of this place as the far extreme of the left.”

Watch the clip below:

During the same interview, Maher defended conservatives, saying that the left has a condescending attitude.

Bill Maher may be a liberal, but at least he talks to people on the right.

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